reAlpha Announces Closing of $8.0 Million Public Offering

DUBLIN, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–reAlpha Tech Corp. (“reAlpha”) (NASDAQ: AIRE), a real estate technology company focused on developing, utilizing and commercializing real estate-focused artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, sustainability and growth, today announced the closing of its public offering of 1,600,000 units at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit (the “Offering”), with each unit consisting of one share of common stock and one and a half warrants to purchase one and a half shares of common stock. The warrants are immediately exercisable at a price of $5.00 per full share and expire five years from the date of issuance. Gross proceeds, before deducting placement agent fees and other Offering expenses, are approximately $8.0 million.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole placement agent in connection with this Offering.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-11 (File No. 333-275604) (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 21, 2023. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus which is a part of the Registration Statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering were filed with the SEC and may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745.

About reAlpha

reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ: AIRE) is a real estate technology company with a mission to develop, utilize and commercialize real-estate focused artificial intelligence to drive efficiency, sustainability and growth. Founded with a focus on short-term rental properties, reAlpha’s strategy involves developing and buying technologies aimed at democratizing access to this asset class. In addition to providing individual investors with access to short-term rentals, reAlpha plans to make some of its technologies available for commercial use on a licensing fee basis, pay-per-use basis or other fee arrangements. For more information about reAlpha, visit www.realpha.com.

