RealPage Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification

RealPage received Great Place To Work certifications in the United States, United Kingdom, India and the Philippines for another consecutive year

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealPage®, a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® in the United States, United Kingdom, India and the Philippines.









This is the fifth consecutive year that RealPage has received certification in India, the fourth consecutive year for the United States, the third consecutive year for the Philippines and the second consecutive year for the United Kingdom. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at RealPage.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“ Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “ By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that RealPage stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees.”

“ We are honored to be recertified as a Great Place To Work across the various countries where our employees live and work,” said Dana Jones, CEO and President, RealPage, Inc. “ Our people are the driving force behind our success, and we are focused on creating an environment that cultivates collaboration and inspires continuous innovation in our pursuit to be a leader in our industry and a true employer of choice.”

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. They are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

This is why RealPage continues prioritizing the employee experience at its various locations to cultivate an inclusive culture that elevates the employee voice, rewards impact and supports giving back to the community. The RealStars recognition program, for example, highlighted more than 150 employees who exemplified RealPage’s core values in 2023. Through “RealTalk” sessions, employees can interact directly with senior leadership and share their experiences, challenges and ideas. In the RealPage Cares program, employees can give back to the communities where they live and work with RealPage’s strategic partner, Habitat for Humanity.

