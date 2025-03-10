RealPage CIO Lance French to Deliver RETCON 2025 Keynote Showcasing AI Innovation, Governance & Strategies

Executives from multifamily software pioneer lead discussions on evolving roles, applications and best practices in artificial intelligence for the next-generation resident experience

LAS VEGAS & RICHARDSON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealPage™, the leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, announced today two executive presentations at RETCON 2025. Speakers will detail AI progress, strategies and opportunities for the real estate community and share insights following the introduction of Lumina™ AI across RealPage’s multifamily platform solutions. The AI leadership sessions will be presented by RealPage CIO Lance French in Tuesday’s visionary keynote and by SVP AI Strategy and Innovation Rich Hughes in Wednesday’s multifamily strategy panel.

WHO:

RealPage CIO Lance French shares his expertise in digital transformation, cloud operations, risk and governance, and AI development, including managing the strategic portfolio and applications product and engineering in the Technology Office at Salesforce. Rich Hughes, SVP AI Strategy and Innovation for RealPage, leads with over 20 years in multifamily data technology development, enhancing revenue management with AI and formalizing “Demand Operations" to support optimal delivery, efficiency and affordability.

WHAT:

Scaling the next generation of property operations, RealPage supports multifamily owners and operators in implementing AI-enabled solutions that simplify leasing, optimize utilities and enhance the resident experience with seamless integrations and intelligence that deliver efficiency, personalization and new revenue opportunities.

WHEN:

March 10 – 12, 2025

WHERE:

RETCON 2025 (MGM Grand, Las Vegas)

WHY:

RealPage experts will highlight how AI-driven operations and intelligence continue to transform real estate success across leasing, utility management and resident experience operations. As a Diamond sponsor at the real estate industry’s leading U.S. innovation event, the company will also host interactive solution demo sessions on the exhibit floor to spotlight multifamily AI innovations in proptech:

Keynote Session – March 11 @ 8:55 am “The AI Playbook for Real Estate Leaders: Scaling Innovation With Security and Governance” (Lance French, Chief Information Officer at RealPage) French explores AI's swift trajectory, his projection on what’s coming and what could be, and the critical role of data integrity in driving tangible results. Discover how to navigate the AI revolution, harnessing its full potential to drive innovation, enhance experiences and stay competitive in an AI-enabled world.

Multifamily Panel (Asset-Class Innovation Track) – March 12 12:00 pm – “AI Strategies in Multifamily: How to Ride the Wave ” (Moderator - Rich Hughes, SVP AI Strategy & Innovation at RealPage; Nicole Jones, SVP Marketing & Communications at Veris Residential; Anil Singh, CTO at Veritas Investments; Kyle Nelson, VP of Corporate Strategy at Snappt) Hughes guides a multifamily leadership discussion of AI fundamentals, limitations and best practices to explore how to build an AI strategy, plan for multifamily organizations and assets and ride this growing wave.

Booth #300 (Marquee Ballroom) – March 11 & March 12 Interactive experience stations exploring the enhanced Resident Experience platform Hands-on solution demo stations with AI-enabled innovations in Leasing and Utility Management Workshops for multifamily professionals



About RealPage, Inc.:

RealPage is the leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry. By using RealPage solutions for operational excellence in the front office and throughout property operations, many leading property owners, operators and investors gain transparency into asset performance with data insights, enhancing experiences with customized tools and improving efficiencies to generate incremental yield. In 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, RealPage was recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. In 2024, RealPage was recognized as one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes and one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women by Newsweek. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage joined the Thoma Bravo portfolio of market-leading enterprise software firms in 2021 to realize faster growth and innovation in serving more than 24 million rental units from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. RealPage has been certified as a Great Place to Work™ in India, the Philippines, the UK and the U.S.

