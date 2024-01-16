RealPage Announces the Evolution of RealPage Exchange

Best-in-class API marketplace offers customers new features to manage risk and grow their business

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealPage®, a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry, announced its evolution of RealPage Exchange® (RPX), its best-in-class integration marketplace. Being open is part of the company’s DNA. RealPage continues to invest in RPX to help its customers grow their business, manage cyber security and data privacy risks and adapt to regulatory requirements.





Current and planned RPX enhancements include:

Launching new APIs and partner benefits: Continue to lead the market with an expanding ecosystem of APIs that meet evolving customer needs by launching new APIs on a rolling basis and offering partners enhanced marketing and collaboration opportunities.

Modernizing existing APIs: Enable easier integrations to support flexible operating models and near real-time integrations by introducing an event-based framework and modern APIs and together, provide easier access to the data needed to improve business performance.

Boosting API governance: Enhanced API governance processes, including a certification review of each integration to help ensure quality, scalability, stability and security.

With RPX, RealPage is leading the way in multifamily, delivering modernized APIs that provide game-changing levels of efficiency, responsiveness and customer-centricity. The enhancements announced today further support RealPage’s thriving and open ecosystem.

To learn more and take action, see https://www.realpage.com/lp/realpage-exchange/.

About RealPage, Inc.

RealPage is a leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the real estate industry. By using RealPage solutions for operational excellence in the front office and back office, many leading property owners, operators and investors gain transparency into asset performance with data insights, enhancing experiences with customized tools and improving efficiencies to generate incremental yield. In 2021, 2022 and 2023, RealPage was recognized as ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage joined the Thoma Bravo portfolio of market- leading enterprise software firms in 2021 to realize faster growth and innovation in serving more than 24 million rental units from offices in North America, Europe and Asia. RealPage has been certified as a Great Place to Work in Colombia, India, the Philippines, the UK and the U.S. For more information, visit https://www.RealPage.com.

