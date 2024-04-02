Realizeit to Showcase Business-Critical Training Powered by AI at Learning Technologies 2024 Conference

Award winner to highlight how Adaptive Learning helps leading companies prepare their most critical roles to perform





PALATINE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LT24UK–Realizeit, provider of the leading Adaptive Learning System for Business-Critical Training, today announced that it will participate at the Learning Technologies 2024 conference to be held in London on April 17-18. During the conference, a presentation will be delivered by Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit’s CEO, titled “Stop wasting your training budget on unnecessary training! Unlock value with AI and Adaptive.” During this session, Manoj will lay out how to get more value out of training by targeting precisely what is needed and then accurately assessing and validating knowledge using AI and adaptive learning to save time and assure successful outcomes.

Visitors to the Realizeit booth (#E25) can experience live demonstrations of the best way to train your most business-critical roles, including those skills that have a direct impact on safety, company performance, and customer satisfaction. Conference participants can learn about and discuss how iconic brands now train a wide array of business-critical skills to improve performance and reduce risk while simultaneously trimming overall training budgets.

“Realizeit is excited to be back at the Learning Technologies conference again this year,” said Manoj Kulkarni, Realizeit CEO. “Cutting out the waste and delivering training that precisely targets what each learner needs is on the minds of today’s training and learning leaders in 2024. Personalized learning that saves time and assures learners know what they need is at the core of what Realizeit delivers. Our AI-powered adaptive technology is key to providing business-critical training for those skills that protect a company’s employees, customers, and their brand from harm. We look forward to sharing how Realizeit helps training leaders who are responsible for the success of critical roles.”

About Realizeit

Realizeit® helps the world’s best organizations in all industries train for business-critical job roles and skills with its award-winning adaptive learning system that creates tailored learning experiences and verifies learners know what they need to know. With Realizeit, companies optimize learning time, validate that employees are ready to perform, and mitigate the risk of knowledge gaps in critical jobs.

Learning Technologies awarded Realizeit the Gold Award in 2022 for the “Best use of data analytics to impact learner and business performance.” Training Industry named Realizeit a “Top 20 Advanced Learning Technologies Company” two years in a row. Brandon Hall awarded Realizeit five 2023 Learning and Development Excellence in Technology awards, including “Best Advance in AI and Machine Learning.” To see personalized adaptive learning in action, request a demo at https://realizeitlearning.com/request-a-demo.

