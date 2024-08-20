RealFoundations’ r3®, Powered by Yardi, Named “Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year” By PropTech Breakthrough

Prestigious Annual Awards Program Recognizes Breakthrough Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RealFoundations, the world’s foremost provider of consulting and managed services for the real estate industry, today announced that r3® has been selected as “Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year” in the 4th annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe.









The r3 platform from RealFoundations is a Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) solution offering foundational systems and resources to augment or supplant real estate asset operational functions. Powered by Yardi Voyager, r3 property and fund accounting including lease administration services, industry-leading practices informed by decades of process knowledge and a technology infrastructure built on the company’s long-term, strategic relationships with best-of-breed software providers.

“We developed r3 to offer an industry-leading technology and delivery platform with a single-vendor solution, designed to help our clients operate more efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Dan Sterk, CEO of RealFoundations Managed Services. “The advent of r3 has really strengthened our flexible delivery model which can start small and expand or compress with the size of the portfolio. We’re thrilled to receive the ‘Commercial Property Management Solution of the Year’ award from PropTech Breakthrough, and we remain committed to our mission of helping real estate companies run better, globally.”

r3 offers a reliable, responsive and results-driven platform whereby daily property accounting and lease administration activities are performed on behalf of any real estate organization, including bank reconciliations, CAM reconciliations, monthly reporting and more. This complete end-to-end solution drastically reduces overhead costs and eliminates the burden of acquiring and managing a dedicated property accounting staff and technology support function. The r3 platform leverages Yardi’s robust Voyager solution and industry-leading capabilities. r3 is built to meet the needs of enterprises of all sizes where those needs are more agile back-office solutions in the cloud, or tool infrastructure with no implementation risks or hiring costs.

“We are proud to have Voyager as the leading solution within the r3 platform,” said Chris Barbier, Senior Director at Yardi. “RealFoundations’ innovation and dedication have been instrumental to our shared success, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration on r3 and future partner initiatives.”

The mission of the annual PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the global real estate technology industry today. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.

“Across the commercial property management ecosystem, enterprises are faced with a variety of daily operational tasks and overwhelming costs for modern property management and accounting solutions, as well as pressure to retain more (or eliminate) employees in order to manage the scaling of portfolio assets,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of PropTech Breakthrough Awards. “r3 is flexible, adaptable, and scalable, ensuring a seamless transition that results in reducing time consumption, overall cost, and the burden these tasks have on enterprises of all sizes. The single-vendor approach helps clients minimize risk while leveraging RealFoundations’ decades of experience helping clients source and scale their real estate operations.”

RealFoundations (RF) is the world’s foremost professional services firm focused solely on the real estate industry. Through our delivery of Management Consulting and Managed Services, we help companies that develop, own, operate, service or invest in real estate make better, more profitable decisions. We are proud partners to over 500 real estate companies around the globe, providing accelerated solutions that solve some of real estate’s most complex challenges. We Make Real Estate Run Better.

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the PropTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in technologies, services, companies and products that empower remote work and distributed teams around the globe. The PropTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of technology companies and solutions in categories including messaging & communication, project management, virtual events, team collaboration, virtual offices, collaborative design and more. For more information visit PropTechBreakthrough.com.

