Realeflow Introduces Leadflow AI Agent, an AI-based Lead Generation Platform for Real Estate Agents and Brokers

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Realeflow, a leading data and real estate software solution for real estate investors, agents and brokers nationwide, today introduced Leadflow AI Agent, which allows agents and brokers to identify and market to homeowners just as they are entering the motivated-to-sell stage.





Using predictive analytics through AI and machine learning, Leadflow AI Agent identifies which homeowners are most likely to list and sell their properties in the next 90 to 180 days. This advanced but simple-to-use data allows agents to target listings and potential sellers earlier than ever before, which will be crucial in the new agent landscape following the NAR settlement agreement.

“Leadflow AI Agent can help agents dramatically increase qualified lead flow. It provides great leads, rather than leads that agents purchase, pursue and then realize they are not good leads or are sold to many other agents. Leadflow AI Agent uses artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and machine learning to identify and target homeowners before they list with other agents, so that Leadflow AI Agent users can contact them first. Leadflow AI agent also is much more cost-efficient than paying companies like Zillow up to 40% of commission income,” said Realeflow founder and CEO Greg Clement.

Leadflow AI Agent customers appreciate the platform’s ability to quickly find high-quality leads based on their criteria:

“Leadflow’s AI technology is not a game-changer, it totally has us playing a different game than everyone else. I’m glad we are adopting it so early in the new agent economy. I think what they’ve done is brilliant,” said Roger Nair, licensed commercial and residential real estate agent, Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

“Before using Leadflow AI Agent, we were just shooting blindly hoping to hit something. Now, we can reach numerous sellers with a much higher likelihood of getting a closing . I’ve called tens of thousands of neighborhood leads in the last 11 years and never have I seen so many motivated sellers within one list,” said Kyle Simmons, licensed real estate agent, Keller Williams Realty, Inc.

"As a referral agent, I use Leadflow's lead generation software to pinpoint prime opportunities, magnify my referral network, and propel my success to new heights with ease and efficiency," said Jenna Hoover, manager, Jenna Buys Houses.

Leadflow AI Agent utilizes data and artificial intelligence that Realeflow has deployed and enhanced since 2019 in its Leadflow product for real estate investors. Realeflow is the first real estate technology company to develop a proven AI model, and it recently released the 11th generation of its Sellability Score AI model. For the first time, agents can use AI built specifically to help them identify potential home sellers very early in the process.

The most notable features of Leadflow AI Agent include:

Simplicity: Agents don’t need a Ph.D. to do the number crunching or have decades of real estate experience to segment the data; Realeflow does that and returns scores. Users simply market to the higher scores.

ROI optimization: Agents can either reduce their marketing spend and receive the same number of leads, or maintain their marketing spend and receive more leads than they did before using Leadflow AI Agent.

Cost effectiveness: Leadflow AI Agent is available at a price point allowing agents access to a solution that only top institutional investors previously could access. This levels the playing field.

Reliable data and a proven AI model: Utilizing more than 40 years of real estate data, and supplementing it with other rich datasets, the 11th generation Sellability Score AI model utilizes new datasets and variables previously unavailable and builds upon the previous 10 generations of learning and understanding.

In the new real estate economy following the NAR settlement agreement, listings and working with motivated sellers will be paramount. The agents who thrive in the new economy will develop consistent lead flow and high-quality leads before their competition. Leadflow AI Agent is built to help agents and brokerages succeed.

About Leadflow

Leadflow, a division of Realeflow, is an all-in-one lead generation platform. Leadflow is the first real estate lead generation platform to use artificial intelligence to give nearly every property in the United States a sellability score, the probability of a property to be listed and to sell. Leadflow also includes abundant data about sellers, buyers, and private lenders, enabling informed decisions before spending marketing dollars. Leadflow also enables sending direct mail pieces including handwritten letters and postcards, and skip tracing, all within one platform. With 20 lead types spanning residential and active listings, finding motivated leads and converting leads into deals has never been easier than with Leadflow.

About Realeflow

Realeflow is a leading data and real estate investing software solution for real estate investors, agents and brokerages nationwide. Founded in 2006, Realeflow provides real estate investors, agents and brokerages with a competitive advantage through its innovative and comprehensive technology platform and artificial intelligence solutions. Realeflow’s mission is to provide the tools necessary for real estate investors and agents to achieve freedom in their lives. Realeflow helps its customers generate leads, analyze deals, make offers, fund deals, and rehab, sell and rent properties. Realeflow has helped more than 200,000 investors close more than $10 billion of real estate transactions.

Contacts

Emily Roberts



PRforRealeflow@bospar.com