Realbotix Releases Robotic AI Vision System

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F) (OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, announces the launch of its proprietary Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System, an innovative development that sets a new standard for realism and adaptability in humanoid robots. Designed to elevate user interaction and provide real-time awareness, this system transforms how robots recognize, understand, and respond to their surroundings.

The Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System features user face recognition, object recognition, face tracking, and real-time scene detection capabilities. These additional features allow for enhanced robot use cases and foster heightened situational awareness.

Key Features of the Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System:

Human Recognition & Realistic Interaction: Robots equipped with the Realbotix AI Vision System can detect human presence and adjust their facial expressions dynamically, creating emotionally engaging and natural responses that minimize the “uncanny valley” effect.

Robots equipped with the Realbotix AI Vision System can detect human presence and adjust their facial expressions dynamically, creating emotionally engaging and natural responses that minimize the “uncanny valley” effect. Facial Recognition & Personalized Experiences: Users can upload facial data through the Realbotix Robot Controller, allowing robots to remember and personalize interactions with individuals. This capability is particularly impactful in settings such as social companionship, healthcare, and customer service.

Users can upload facial data through the Realbotix Robot Controller, allowing robots to remember and personalize interactions with individuals. This capability is particularly impactful in settings such as social companionship, healthcare, and customer service. Object Identification & Scene Awareness: Real-time object detection and scene analysis enable robots to provide meaningful assistance across diverse environments, from smart homes to retail security and beyond.

Real-time object detection and scene analysis enable robots to provide meaningful assistance across diverse environments, from smart homes to retail security and beyond. Multimodal AI Integration: By leveraging cloud-based multimodal AI, theRealbotix AI Vision System continuously updates its understanding of scenes, recognizing objects, people, and behaviors to generate adaptive, context-aware responses.

By leveraging cloud-based multimodal AI, theRealbotix AI Vision System continuously updates its understanding of scenes, recognizing objects, people, and behaviors to generate adaptive, context-aware responses. Conversational AI Fusion: The system integrates real-time vision processing with advanced large language models (LLMs), enabling robots to engage in smarter, more contextually nuanced conversations.

The Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System can offer transformative applications across numerous industries:

Healthcare: Enhances care environments by recognizing patients, monitoring movements, and providing contextual assistance.

Enhances care environments by recognizing patients, monitoring movements, and providing contextual assistance. Retail & Security: Improves store management and safety by identifying potential shoplifters, monitoring activity, and optimizing customer engagement.

Improves store management and safety by identifying potential shoplifters, monitoring activity, and optimizing customer engagement. Smart Homes: Streamlines daily tasks with personalized responses for household members.

Streamlines daily tasks with personalized responses for household members. Entertainment & Social Robotics: Elevates user experiences through adaptive facial expressions and real-time interaction with environmental changes.

Complementing the Robotic AI Vision System is Realbotix’s proprietary, patented realistic eyeball technology, which powers the vision system. Like many aspects of the robot, the eye is also modular, which allows for different eye colours to be installed. This innovation delivers unmatched visual realism, enhancing the lifelike appearance and engagement of Realbotix robots. The beta version of the system gained attention at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January 2025, where Realbotix highlighted the potential for advanced robotics to bridge the gap between artificial intelligence and human connection.

“The Realbotix AI Vision System marks a step forward in AI robotics. By adding intelligent vision, the use cases for our robots are enhanced,” said Andrew Kiguel, CEO of Realbotix. “With this development, Realbotix reaffirms its commitment to redefining the role of robots in our lives, offering solutions that improve the use cases for robots in social or business settings.”

The Realbotix Robotic AI Vision System is available for customers purchasing Realbotix robots with planned fall deliveries. Realbotix will also provide for the ability for current owners to retrofit existing models. For more information visit www.realbotix.com.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, humanoids with AI integration that improve the human experience through connection, learning and play. Manufactured in the USA, Realbotix has a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic silicone skin technology.

Realbotix sells humanoid products with embedded AI and vision systems that enable human-like social interactions and intimate connections with humans. Our integration of hardware and AI software results in the most human looking full-sized robots on this planet. We achieve this through patented technologies that deliver human-like appearance and movements. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable and programmable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Realbotix.AI: Corporate and Investor site.

Realbotix.com: Robotix Customer site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as described in more detail in our securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

