Realbotix Receives Distribution from Genesis, Increasing its ETH Holdings

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Realbotix Corp. (TSX-V: XBOT | Frankfurt Stock Exchange: 76M0.F | OTC: XBOTF) (“Realbotix” or the “Company”), a leading creator of humanoid robots and companionship-based AI, has received an additional distribution of 14.212 Ethereum (“ETH”) and a cash payment of US$108,896 as part of the restructuring process at Genesis Global Capital (“Genesis”).





The 14.212 ETH repayment represents 5% of Realbotix’s ETH held at Genesis, of which 29.2% are still outstanding and owed to the Company. As of the current date, Realbotix holds 3,038 ETH in its treasury and is owed 83.59 ETH from Genesis.

In addition, the cash repayment of US$108,896 represents 4.3% of Realbotix’s Solana (“SOL”) tokens held at Genesis, of which 66.1% are still outstanding and owed to the Company.

The US$108,895.79 cash payment and 14.212 ETH will be added to Realbotix’s balance sheet as these assets have previously marked down to zero.

Genesis still holds 83.59 ETH and 10,033.29 SOL in its custody that belong to Realbotix. Based on its communications with Genesis, management expects to receive further payments in cash or in-kind as the restructuring progress continues.

In addition to its 3,088 ETH, Realbotix also holds 1,111,111,111 Blaze tokens in its treasury.

In addition to its asset recovery efforts, Realbotix’s previous domain, Tokens.com, is available for purchase. This domain, previously associated with the company’s blockchain endeavors, offers an unparalleled opportunity for businesses or individuals in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, or digital asset space. For more information email contact@realbotix.ai.

About Realbotix

Transcending the barrier between man and machine, Realbotix creates customizable, full-bodied, human-like robots with AI integration that improve the human experience through learning, connection and play. Manufactured in Nevada, USA, Realbotix has built a reputation for having the highest quality humanoid robots and the most realistic skin technology on the market. Our target addressable markets are massive, most of them in the tens or hundreds of billions USD.

Our mission is to create robots and AI that are indistinguishable from humans in appearance and social interaction. Realbotix replicates the physical and emotional aspects of being human, in hardware and software. This versatility makes our robots and their personalities customizable to suit a wide variety of use cases.

Visit Realbotix.AI to learn more.

