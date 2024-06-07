Home Business Wire Real to Present at the June 2024 Sidoti Small Cap Conference
Business Wire

Real to Present at the June 2024 Sidoti Small Cap Conference

di Business Wire

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real” or the “Company”), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the Sidoti Small Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET.


Presentation Details:

Date: Thursday, June 13, 2024

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Webcast link: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Lh6hGh7FR0SNNTeiclk9og

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live, and a replay will be available for one year at the link above, and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 19,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Ravi Jani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

Articoli correlati

Paubox Launches HIPAA Compliant Text Messaging

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paubox, a leading provider of HIPAA compliant email solutions, announces the launch of Paubox Texting, a secure...
Continua a leggere

PowerSchool to be Acquired by Bain Capital in $5.6 Billion Transaction

Business Wire Business Wire -
FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PWSC) (“PowerSchool” or “the Company”), a leading provider of cloud-based software for K-12...
Continua a leggere

Autel Energy’s Charging Station Management System (CSMS) Achieves OCPP 2.0.1 Certification, Advancing EV Charging Interoperability and Security

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Autel--Autel Energy, a leading provider of EV (electric vehicle) charging solutions and services, proudly announced that its...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php