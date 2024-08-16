Home Business Wire Real to Present at the Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference
TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real” or the “Company”), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tamir Poleg, will present at the Investor Summit Summer 2024 Virtual Conference on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Investors may request a one-on-one meeting with management by registering at https://investorsummitgroup.com.


Presentation Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51138

Real’s remarks will be broadcast live, and a replay will be available for one year at the link above, and on the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 20,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Contacts

For additional information, please contact:

Ravi Jani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis

investors@therealbrokerage.com
908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:

Elisabeth Warrick

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand

elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com
201.564.4221

Business Wire -
Business Wire -
Business Wire -
