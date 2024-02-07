Real Time Medical Systems Rated in 2024 Best in KLAS Report

Company earns 93.5 rating for post-acute patient analytics among ACOs, health plans, and nursing facilities





BALTIMORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry leading and HITRUST Certified post-acute analytics solution, earned the highest score in the Post-Acute Patient Analytics: Point of Care segment by KLAS Research in the 2024 Best in KLAS Awards: Software and Services report – further establishing its position as the market leader for post-acute patient analytics. The Best in KLAS Report highlights the top-performing healthcare IT solutions as determined by extensive evaluations and feedback from thousands of healthcare providers.

“We are honored and excited to be ranked as the leading post-acute patient analytics solution within the industry and appreciate the extensive research done by KLAS in making this determination,” said Timothy M. Buono, Chief Strategy and Development Officer at Real Time. “This distinction validates Real Time’s innovative model, demonstrating our focus on providing clients with data driven solutions which improve patient care, clinical outcomes, and value-based care results for our nation’s most vulnerable senior population.”

Real Time’s SaaS solution provides health systems, ACO’s, health plans, and nursing facilities with a uniquely high level of post-acute insight which has been practically inaccessible to date. The platform includes the unparalleled and proprietary ability to synthesize live data and deliver interventional analysis from diverse post-acute electronic health records. This capability enables providers to identify clinical interventions in a timely manner within the post-acute stay, which has proven to decrease readmissions, improve quality of care, and strengthen care coordination across the continuum of care.

Of the post-acute analytics vendors in the 2024 Best in KLAS report, Real Time received the highest score for overall performance with 93.5 points out of a possible 100. Real Time also earned top marks across the report’s customer experience pillars, including culture, loyalty, operations, product, relationship, and value.

“It is difficult for any HIT vendor to receive an overall score from their customers in the 90s, but Real Time has done just that,” said Paul Hess, Senior Researcher at KLAS Research. “Overall, healthcare providers have told KLAS that Real Time comes across as a true partner with strong relationships and innovative, thoughtfully developed technology.”

The 2024 Best in KLAS: Software & Services report is based entirely on customer feedback from providers and payers and acknowledges software and service solutions that have surpassed others in their respective areas. Post-Acute Patient Analytics: Point of Care is a new category for KLAS within the Post-Acute Care Solutions segment. The development of this category reinforces how essential post-acute data transparency is for the overall success of customers’ value-based care initiatives and in improving patient care.

To learn more about Real Time’s market leading post-acute analytics solution visit www.realtimemed.com.

About Real Time Medical Systems

Real Time Medical Systems is the industry-leading, KLAS Rated, and HITRUST Certified Interventional Analytics solution that turns post-acute EHR data into actionable insights. Serving healthcare organizations nationwide, Real Time improves value-based care outcomes by reducing hospital readmissions/admissions, accurately managing reimbursements, detecting early signs of infectious disease, automating antibiotic surveillance, and advancing care coordination through post-acute data transparency.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

Contacts

Keri DeSalvo



Vice President, Marketing



kdesalvo@realtimemed.com