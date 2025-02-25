Real Opens Investor Q&A Portal Ahead of Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2024 Financial Results

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) (“Real” or the "Company"), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today announced the opening of its shareholder Q&A platform to be used for its upcoming conference call to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024. Real will hold the call at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Beginning today, any shareholder is invited to submit and upvote questions to management. To submit questions ahead of the conference call, please visit the Say portal at the link here. Shareholders using brokers that are integrated with Say can also participate directly through their investing app or broker’s website.

The Q&A platform will remain open through Wednesday, March 5, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

An audio-only webcast of the call may be accessed from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.onereal.com/ or by registering at the link here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence in all 50 states throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports over 25,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses. Additional information can be found on its website at www.onereal.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, information relating to Real’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call and the release of financial results.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real’s ability to successfully launch additional Real Wallet features and products, Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents and those risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

