Real Makes Industry-Leading Buyer Playbook Available to All Agents in Wake of NAR Settlement

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), a technology platform reshaping real estate for agents, home buyers and sellers, today announced it is making its Real Buyer Playbook, a comprehensive website designed specifically to help real estate agents navigate the practice changes that take effect on August 17 as a result of the NAR settlement, available to the entire real estate industry.





The Real Buyer Playbook website includes videos, tools and helpful resources tailored specifically to agents seeking to comply with the new rules while preparing themselves for success. Its launch follows daily Q&A sessions and a 90-minute virtual workshop hosted today by Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. In addition to the website, Real will host a series of webinars and educational sessions that will be open to all agents regardless of brokerage affiliation.

“We believe that the best way to navigate the new rules is through clear communication. Our focus is on education and providing resources to all agents,” said Sharran Srivatsaa, President of Real. “At Real, we fundamentally believe in making all agent lives easier, better and less stressful. By bringing this education to all, we are raising up our entire industry, which is good for agents and the consumers they serve.”

Some of the resources agents will find on the Real Buyer Playbook website include:

Future-Proofing Buyer Representation Workshop . Today’s 90-minute workshop during which Srivatsaa walks agents through exactly what they need to know to thrive post-NAR settlement.

. Today’s 90-minute workshop during which Srivatsaa walks agents through exactly what they need to know to thrive post-NAR settlement. Buyer Agent Navigator. A downloadable book that breaks down everything agents need to know to prepare themselves and their businesses for the upcoming changes. This resource will serve as a companion to the Future-Proofing Buyer Representation Workshop.

A downloadable book that breaks down everything agents need to know to prepare themselves and their businesses for the upcoming changes. This resource will serve as a companion to the Future-Proofing Buyer Representation Workshop. Client-Facing Resources. A white-labeled explainer video and one-page flier detailing the upcoming changes from a client perspective. Agents will be able to forward these to their clients to help educate them.

In addition to the website resources, beginning tomorrow, Real will host a number of public events led by the head of Real Academy, Drew Thompson, including:

NAR Objection Handling and Talk Tracks Workshop. On Thursday, August 15, Real will host a live role play training session that breaks down the three most crucial offer strategies in a post-NAR settlement world.

On Thursday, August 15, Real will host a live role play training session that breaks down the three most crucial offer strategies in a post-NAR settlement world. Daily Interactive Training. During the week of August 19, Real will offer daily live interactive training and role play sessions.

During the week of August 19, Real will offer daily live interactive training and role play sessions. Real Academy: On the Road. In the months following the implementation of the NAR practice changes, Thompson will go on the road to provide live training in 10 cities throughout the U.S.

More details about the live events, including how to register for them, can be found on the Real Buyer Playbook website.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 20,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding the impact of the practice changes.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents and those risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor inquiries, please contact:



Ravi Jani



Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:



Elisabeth Warrick



Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221