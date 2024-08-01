Real Madrid Netspend Prepaid Mastercard® Now Available in the U.S.

Partners celebrate U.S. card program launch with giveaways including a VIP superfan experience in Madrid









AUSTIN, Texas & MADRID–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ouro, a global financial services and technology innovator, and the Real Madrid Football Club, the reigning Champions League and La Liga champions, today announced the launch of the Real Madrid Netspend® Prepaid Mastercard®, now available to fans across the United States at Netspend.com/RealMadrid.

In April, Ouro and Real Madrid announced a product partnership agreement with plans to launch a co-branded card to coincide with Real Madrid’s U.S. pre-season tour this summer. Now, to celebrate the launch, they are rewarding fans who request a card with chances to win exclusive giveaways. Prizes include a once-in-a-lifetime team experience in Madrid as well as team merchandise and cash.

“With this collaboration, we promised to give fans more of what they love and ways to take their money further,” said Bertrand Sosa, President and Chief Brand Officer of Ouro. “With the excitement following Real Madrid’s recent and 15th Champions League victory, this launch is perfectly timed to offer fans an unmatched experience.”

Through August 31, cardholders earn one entry each time they pay with their Real Madrid Netspend cards, up to 200 total entries. Fans ages 18 and up can win one of three Grand Prizes or one of ten First Prizes. The Grand Prize includes a 4-day trip for two to Madrid with airfare, lodging and transportation; tickets to a Real Madrid match; a behind-the-scenes tour of Real Madrid’s newly remodeled Santiago Bernabéu Stadium; a training session with Real Madrid Sports Academy coaching staff; $1,000 of Real Madrid merchandise; and $1,000 loaded onto each winner’s card. First Prize winners will receive an autographed Real Madrid jersey, $500 in team merchandise, and $500 loaded onto each winner’s Real Madrid Netspend card.

The Real Madrid Netspend® Prepaid Mastercard features and benefits include:

No credit check. 1

Reloadable at over 100,000 retail locations nationwide. 2

Direct deposit capabilities for faster access to funds. 3

On-the-go, mobile and web account access and management.

Cashback perks and rewards for everyday purchases. 4

Opportunities for program VIP experiences.5

Fans can request their Netspend® Real Madrid Prepaid Mastercard® and enter the sweepstakes by visiting Netspend.com/realmadrid. For full sweepstakes rules and regulations, please visit Netspend Sweeps.

About Ouro

Ouro is a global, vertically integrated financial services and technology company dedicated to delivering innovative financial empowerment solutions to consumers worldwide. Ouro’s financial products and services span prepaid, debit, cross-border payments, and loyalty solutions for consumers and enterprise partners. Since its founding in 1999 by industry pioneers Roy and Bertrand Sosa, Ouro products have processed almost a trillion dollars in transaction volume and served millions of customers worldwide. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas with regional offices across the world. For more information, visit ouro.com.

About Pathward

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Real Madrid

Real Madrid C.F. is a sports entity with 122 years of history. It is the club with the most European Cups of both football (15) and basketball (11) and was awarded by FIFA as the Best Club of the twentieth century. Real Madrid has millions of fans in all corners of the world, with more than 534 million followers on social media, being the strongest football brand in the world according to Brand Finance for the second year in a row and also the highest-earning football club in the world in the 2022-23 season (Football Money League by Deloitte). More information about Real Madrid C.F. is available at realmadrid.com, the most visited football club website for the seventh consecutive year.

1. ID verification required. We will ask for your name, address, date of birth, and your government ID number. We may also ask to see your driver’s license or other identifying information. Restrictions apply. See card package for details.

2. Fee may be assessed by reload location and may vary from location to location.

3. Based on comparison of our ACH processing policy vs. posting funds at settlement.

4. For more details about how and when you get rewarded, see the program FAQs and terms and conditions in your Online Account Center. Rewards are credited to your Card Account and are not available in the form of a check or other direct payment method. Separate from other rewards programs. Program sponsor: Ouro Global, Inc., Pathward®, National Association and Mastercard are not affiliated and neither endorse nor sponsor the rewards program.

5. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open 6/26/24-8/31/24. 18+, US only. See Official Rules at www.netspendsweeps.com. Sponsor: Ouro Global, Inc.

The Netspend® Prepaid Mastercard® is issued by Pathward®, National Association, Member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated. Ouro Global, Inc. is a registered agent of Pathward, N.A. Use of the Card Account is subject to activation, ID verification, and funds availability. Transaction fees, terms, and conditions apply to the use and reloading of the Card Account. See the Cardholder Agreement for details.

Mastercard and the circles design are registered trademarks of Mastercard International Incorporated.

Card may be used everywhere Debit Mastercard is accepted.

