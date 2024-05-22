Real Launches Luxury Division

Real Luxury will serve the specialized needs of the growing number of luxury agents aligning with Real

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–In response to the growing number of luxury real estate agents and teams joining the company, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced the launch of Real Luxury. The dedicated division will focus on the specialized and unique needs of luxury real estate agents and the exclusive clients they serve while leveraging the company’s proprietary technology and entrepreneur-centric model.





“We continue to see an influx of top-performing agents and teams throughout North America who believe that Real offers the best platform to grow their businesses,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “By establishing Real Luxury, we will be able to offer our agents who have built successful luxury practices the specialized support, training and resources they need to expand their capabilities and take their business to the next level.”

Kofi Nartey, a 20-year luxury real estate veteran, who has earned the reputation as the go-to real estate broker for celebrities, athletes and luxury home owners around the world, will serve as the Executive Director of Real Luxury. Nartey, who also serves as Real’s national growth leader, brought his Los Angeles-based luxury brokerage Globl Red Real Estate and Development that serves luxury clients in Los Angeles, Orange County and Las Vegas, as well as developers worldwide, to the company in 2023.

Real Luxury members will have access to partner networks consisting of more than 100,000 luxury agents across the globe, an expanded referral network, training sessions and specialized continuing education programs, exclusive members-only events and conferences and a wide range of discounts on additional products and services ranging from advertising in Mansion Global and The Wall Street Journal to luxury market reports and custom property websites. As part of this commitment to differentiate Real in the luxury arena, Real Luxury agents are expected to earn the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing’s prestigious Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS™) designation prior to becoming an official division member.

By establishing the highest standards for membership in the industry, Real Luxury members will stand out as some of the world’s most elite agents. Members will benefit from CLHMS™ designations, customized marketing accessible via a dedicated member portal, continuing education through dedicated masterminds and roundtable discussions covering the latest industry trends, global listing syndication in multiple languages, access to business and analytical tools giving agents a competitive edge in the marketplace and listing syndication across top luxury platforms and publications throughout North America.

In addition to Nartey, Real Luxury’s founding members include: Jill Batchelor, who brings two decades of experience and consistently ranks among the top agents in Las Vegas; Felicia Lewis, a San Diego-based luxury agent who has built a reputation for unparalleled client experience and expert negotiation skills; Peter Luu, who in addition to setting luxury sales records in the Orlando market is a frequent coach and speaker; Brad McCallum, one of Calgary’s top luxury agents who is known internationally as a brand and video marketing thought leader; Salvatore Ventre, one of the New Jersey Shore’s leading luxury real estate brokers; and Erica Wolfe, a top luxury Realtor who partners with a team of experts to deliver innovative marketing on behalf of her South Florida clients.

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 18,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “likely” and “intend” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as of the date hereof. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, without limiting the foregoing, expectations regarding the success of Real’s programs that are available to agents and Real’s ability to continue to attract agents.

Forward-looking information is based on assumptions that may prove to be incorrect, including but not limited to Real’s business objectives, expected growth, results of operations, performance, business projects and opportunities and financial results. Real considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, slowdowns in real estate markets, economic and industry downturns, the success of Real’s programs, Real’s ability to attract new agents and retain current agents and those risk factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, a copy of which is available under the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. These factors should be carefully considered and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Real cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Real assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor inquiries, please contact:



Ravi Jani



Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis



investors@therealbrokerage.com

908.280.2515

For media inquiries, please contact:



Elisabeth Warrick



Senior Director, Marketing, Communications & Brand



elisabeth@therealbrokerage.com

201.564.4221