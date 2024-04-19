Real Increases Its Presence in Chicago and Surrounding States With the Addition of Qamar Group

Top-ranked team brings 36 agents and its 24/7 approach to Real

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded brokerage, today announced that Qamar Group has joined the company. Led by CEO Rafay Qamar and COO Jana Pierce, the team brings 36 agents who serve Chicago and its suburbs, Michigan and Wisconsin.





Ranked among the top 1% of teams in Illinois, Qamar Group has sold more than 1,500 homes valued at $500 million since its founding in 2019. The team has received numerous awards, including the Chicago Association of Realtors’ highest honor, the Carly Award, for the past three years. It also has distinguished itself with a commitment to serve home buyers and sellers around the clock, which it refers to as a “eyes open to eyes shut,” approach to client service. Qamar Group also prides itself on its team’s diversity and ability to connect with local and international clients in 11 languages.

“We are thrilled to partner with Rafay, Jana and the rest of the Qamar Group,” Real President Sharran Srivatsaa said. “At Real, our mission is to support our agents so they can better support their clients and grow their businesses. Rafay, Jana and the rest of the Qamar Group align with that vision, which makes them the perfect team from which to grow Real’s presence in Chicago and throughout the Midwest.”

Rafay Qamar entered the real estate industry in 2014 with a goal of helping others achieve their homeownership dreams. Even after building a successful career in banking, he said witnessing his parents achieve their dream of homeownership after immigrating to the U.S. resonated with him and inspired him to support others.

Since then, Qamar has risen to the level of industry leader. During his decade as a top-producing agent and multi-franchise owner in the Chicago and North Shore markets Qamar has achieved a number of accolades, including Rookie of the Year. In 2023, he was elected to the North Shore Barrington Association of Realtors, where he serves as Strategic Advisor to the President and Chair of Membership and Member Benefits.

The team is co-led by Pierce, who in addition to being a producing agent, serves as the team’s COO and oversees operations and agent engagement. The team’s partners include Stephen Davis, Edward Henderson and Emma LaCosse, who each generate in excess of $10 million a year in home sales.

“Our team is so excited to be joining Real. No other brokerage offers the combination of compensation opportunities, tools and technology and culture that Real does,” Qamar said. “Our vision is to expand exponentially throughout the Midwest, and Real offers the platform that will allow us to achieve our goals.”

About Real

Real (NASDAQ: REAX) is a real estate experience company working to make life’s most complex transaction simple. The fast-growing company combines essential real estate, mortgage and closing services with powerful technology to deliver a single seamless end-to-end consumer experience, guided by trusted agents. With a presence throughout the U.S. and Canada, Real supports more than 17,000 agents who use its digital brokerage platform and tight-knit professional community to power their own forward-thinking businesses.

