Real Estate Tech Company DwellWell Solves Every Homebuyer Need in One Place

DwellWell announces a new partnership with Lower.com and enhancements to their free one-stop homebuyer hub

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Home buying has long been a scattered process, requiring buyers to do research, understand their finances, and connect with the right experts on their own, often with little to no experience. Real estate tech company DwellWell today announces a partnership with mortgage provider Lower as well as the launch of a new best-in-class neighborhood recommendation engine that highlights locations based on users’ budget, needs, and preferences. The new offerings are the latest addition to DwellWell’s homebuyer hub, bringing together the education, tools, and connections homebuyers need into one place.

A typical homebuyer journey on DwellWell begins with consuming a lot of educational content and using tools. DwellWell understands where buyers are in their process and surfaces the right tools at the right time to help guide them. As users learn and explore different scenarios, their learnings and results are securely and automatically stored in their user profile. Finally homebuyers have a single place to store and find everything they need throughout their journey. Once buyers are ready to get serious, Lower improves DwellWell’s ability to directly provide users with soft credit mortgage pre-approvals and optional mortgage concierge, solving a pain point in the traditional home buying journey.

More than 1 in 4 millennials that bought homes in the past year did not feel they were knowledgeable about home buying while nearly 1 in 3 did not feel knowledgeable about the mortgage process. This contributed to 82% of millennial buyers expressing regret. DwellWell is uniquely positioned to solve this problem today and is gearing up for the future. “We are a proudly homebuyer-obsessed company. We’ve made major strides in empowering buyers through strategic partnerships with world-class companies like Lower and bringing all the resources buyers need under one roof,” said Matt Canzoneri, CEO of DwellWell. “Next up is leveraging AI and deeper personalization models for an even more robust buyer experience.”

As part of improving the homebuyer experience at every stage of their journey, DwellWell partnered with Lower to provide fast, online, soft-credit mortgage pre-approvals directly from the DwellWell homebuyer hub. It’s another example of surfacing the right tool at the right time for homebuyers. “We’re excited to bring the Lower Mortgage as a Service platform to DwellWell, allowing them to offer home financing without all the hassle required to start and maintain operations,” says Lower SVP of Partnerships, Chelsea Wagner. “Our teams are both laser-focused on making homeownership more accessible to more people—and this new partnership with DwellWell does just that.”

DwellWell’s nationwide offering is built to support many of the 6-7 million homebuyers expected to transact in 2023, including specific tools and resources tailored to the roughly 2 million first-time homebuyers that will close on a home this year. DwellWell launches new resources every week.

About DwellWell

DwellWell’s homebuyer hub empowers modern buyers to purchase with confidence and without making expensive mistakes. The company offers valuable education, best-in-class planning tools, connections to local real estate experts, and secure homebuyer information storage free to all its users.

About Lower

Lower’s multi-channel fintech platform helps consumers build wealth through homeownership. The company’s products for mortgage, insurance, and real estate provide customers with an intuitive ecosystem to simplify their homeownership goals. In January 2023, they debuted their industry-leading Mortgage as a Service platform. Lower is the naming rights partner of Lower.com Field, home of the Columbus Crew.

