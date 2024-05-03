Real Begins May With More Than 17,000 Agents Following Another Strong Growth Month

Top teams from coast to coast make the move to Real for the flexibility of its technology platform and strong culture

TORONTO & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$REAX #therealbrokerage–The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing, publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that it continues to attract top producing teams. In April, the company added top producers and their teams from throughout the U.S., bringing the entrepreneur-centric brokerage that empowers agents with technology to more than 17,000 agents across North America.





“April was another strong growth month for Real. We welcomed an amazing group of agents and teams who believe Real provides the platform for them to take their businesses to the next level,” said Real President Sharran Srivatsaa. “Our ability to continuously attract top teams reflects Real’s platform of possibilities centered on an unparalleled community, advanced technology and the framework and flexibility to thrive in an uncertain and ever-changing market.”

Below are some of the top-producing teams joining Real in April:

Simply Texas, founded by Kim Dean and her husband, Derek. Simply Texas’ 70 agents serve the Dallas metropolitan area. Simply Texas has distinguished itself by combining the benefits of both worlds – the support and feel of a local boutique company with the power and reach of a technology-based, virtual brokerage. Since its founding in 2019, the team generated home sales in excess of $500 million, including $110 million in 2023.

Edie Waters Network, led by Elizabeth Curry. The Kansas City, Mo., relationship-based network comprises 32 agents who serve Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Colorado, Kentucky and Hawaii. The team brings 2023 home sales of more than $107 million.

The MoJo Team Luxury Real Estate Services led by Morgan Hodges and Josh Hintzen. Founded in 2014, MoJo serves the luxury markets of Scottsdale and Paradise Valley, Ariz. With nearly 30 agents, the team has total home sales of more than $376 million since 2020, including $82.4 million in 2023. MoJo ranked No. 13 in RealTrends’ Arizona rankings and as a Top 25 Team by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Aimee & Co., led by Aimee Freeman. Ranked among the Top 10 teams serving the Wilmington, N.C. market, the 13-agent team sold 220 homes in 2023 valued at $79 million.

Hillshire Realty Group, led by David Caldwell. The eight-agent team serves the Portland, Ore., metropolitan market. Hillshire closed 101 home sales valued at nearly $60 million in 2023.

Wagner Real Estate Group, led by Maynard Wagner. With six agents, the team serves the Seattle-Bellevue-Puget Sound area. Consistently ranked among RealTrends top 1.5% medium-sized teams in the nation, Wagner Real Estate Group has sold nearly 340 homes valued at $280 million since 2020, including $58 million in 2023.

The Lemus Group, led by Diana Lemus and Rudy Argueta. The team brings eight agents and serves the greater Richmond, Va., area. The team has closed total sales valued at more than $150 million since its founding in 2018, including over $55 million in 2023 based on 224 sales.

Persinger Real Estate Group, led by Cody Persinger. The team brings eight agents, who serve Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley. With a total of 161 transactions in 2022, Real Trends ranked Persinger Real Estate No. 7 in the state of Virginia for sides. It closed home sales valued at $50 million in 2023.

Real Estate Reimagined Group, led by Jeremy Higgins. The group of 15 agents serve Davis, Calif., and the surrounding markets. A third-generation realtor, Higgins began his real estate career in 2005, following a successful career in law enforcement. Real Estate Reimagined closed sales totaling $50 million in 2023.

The Modern Day Team, led by Joe Brikman. The team serves Miami and Greater South Florida markets, New Jersey, New York and Texas. It brings 13 agents and nearly $43 million in home sales in 2023.

Minnesotan Team, led by Darin Bjerknes and Noelle Nielsen. The 11-agent team serves Minneapolis/St. Paul and the surrounding areas to the North Shore of Duluth, Minn. Bjerknes built his personal brand through the production of local market and listing videos, while Nielsen has grown a network of 600 agents who produce more than $1.7 billion annually. The team completed 110 home sales valued at $42 million in 2023.

Dwell Home Team, led by Christina Fitzer. Based in Gig Harbor, Wash., the team serves the greater Seattle area. Founded in 2018, the four-agent team brings more than 50 years of combined real estate experience and a total sales volume of more than $246 million, including $42 million in 2023.

Shel’s Home Team, LLC, led by Shelly Taylor. Operating in four states, the team brings 20 agents who serve the Hampton Roads, Va., Greenville, N.C., Jacksonville, Fla., and Atlanta markets. The team generated total home sales of $40 million in 2023.

The Cullather Group, led by Matt Cullather. The team serves the state of Virginia with a primary focus on the Richmond market. A top producer, who has built one of the fastest growing teams in the Richmond market, Cullather brings eight agents to Real. The team completed home sales valued at $40 million in 2023.

Rich Kim Group, led by Rich Kim. The team’s four agents serve Northern New Jersey. Kim ranks among the Top 1.5% of Real Estate Agents in the Real Trends America’s Best Real Estate Professionals. He also received the New Jersey Realtors Circle of Excellence Sales Platinum Award and Asian Real Estate Association of America’s “A-List” Award. The team sold 33 homes valued at $25 million in 2023.

With the introduction of its Private Label and ProTeams programs at the beginning of 2024, Real removed the barriers for teams and independent brokerages interested in aligning with the company. Through Private Label, Real’s white label program, independent brokerages are able to maintain their own brand. With ProTeams, which provides the flexibility to customize team members’ caps, splits and fees down to the individual team member level, teams are able to embrace the structure that works best for them while reaping the benefits associated with being a part of Real.

