RE-ZIP is testing reusable packaging in five European countries together with Amazon

AARHUS, Denmark–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#REZIP—RE-ZIP, a leading supplier of circular packaging solutions, is launching a new trial with Amazon to test whether it is possible to reduce packaging consumption by using a specially designed cardboard box that can be easily folded and returned.

The Danish software company RE-ZIP has designed special cardboard boxes that recipients can easily fold up and send back to Amazon. Customers simply scan a QR code on the box using an app and return their box at a convenient collection point.

“We have rolled out the project in several countries, but the collaboration with Amazon is the biggest single test we’ve ever conducted. That’s why we’re very excited to see how Amazon’s customers will receive our patented cardboard boxes,” says Bo Bach Boddum, CEO and founder of RE-ZIP.

RE-ZIP’s cardboard boxes are tested to be reused multiple times before they need to be replaced in turn saving the resources needed to produce new ones.

“The pilot will give us important knowledge regarding how to reduce packaging consumption,” says Bo Bach Boddum.

Throughout the pilot, Amazon’s packaging experts will work closely with RE-ZIP and the other start-ups that are part of the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator, offering feedback, troubleshooting assistance, and opportunities to refine their technologies to ensure they work smoothly in their respective placements.

Subsequently, Amazon will evaluate the customer experience and operational performance of the project to determine whether it can be scaled across other locations as part of a long-term partnership.

“Amazon Sustainability Accelerator is a testament to Amazon’s commitment to supporting innovation and driving positive change,” says Amazon’s Sustainability Director Justine Mahler.

“By providing a real-world testing ground for unique and cutting-edge technologies, we’re not only reducing our environmental impact but also creating a blueprint for more sustainable practices across industry.”

Since launching in 2022, the Amazon Sustainability Accelerator has supported more than 40 start-ups across the UK and Europe, provided more than €1 million in grants and credits, and helped those businesses on average increase sales by 700% and raise over €18.7 million to date.

Bo Bach Boddum, CEO and founder of RE-ZIP: +45 60 70 70 90 / bb@re-zip.com