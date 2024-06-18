Razorfish Unveils R-Index, A Proprietary Data Solution for Creating Unified Experiences in Collaboration with Google Cloud

R-Index aims to help marketers make better, faster decisions for actionable business outcomes

CANNES, France–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Marketing transformation leader Razorfish, a Publicis Groupe agency, today announced the launch of R-Index, a proprietary data solution. In collaboration with Google Cloud, R-Index is built for the future of measurement and on the foundation of adaptable, predictive algorithms, helping to score both brand performance and consumer sentiment across the comprehensive customer journey.









The industry is now at an inflection point with increased fragmentation across the consumer journey, accelerating data privacy regulations, and the rising need for simplified and streamlined data and measurement solutions. With disparate data and measurement solutions having difficulty providing a holistic view of performance, R-Index is designed to help marketers overcome these challenges and understand the “moments that matter” with consumers and how to measure business impact.

“ Consumers are moving across an accelerated number of touchpoints, and amid the evolving impact of signal deprecation, they have a sophisticated understanding of how their data is being shared,” said Sisi Zhang, Chief Data and Analytics Officer at Razorfish. “ What sets R-Index apart is its unique ability to measure brand sentiment and equity among consumers, closing the gap between complexity and clarity that brands so often find themselves in. Now, they will be able to accurately analyze their target audiences’ needs and motivations, and leverage marketing to help drive performance outcomes in response to those consumer perceptions.”

R-Index is a custom algorithm developed by Razorfish, leveraging Google Cloud BigQuery, Looker Studio, Sensitive Data Protection, and its suite of AI and machine learning capabilities, including Vertex AI, to provide a more dynamic and nuanced view into a brand’s overall marketing investment performance.

“ This AI solution is empowering brands to discover the difference between data and insights that drive business outcomes,” said Marta Martinez, Agency Data, Measurement, and Analytics Managing Director at Google Agency, Platforms, and Client Solutions. “ When it comes to connecting and adapting to ever changing consumer preferences, R-Index is setting a new standard, and we’re excited that Google Cloud’s product suite is bringing it to life.”

Razorfish has already begun piloting the R-Index solution with several clients, including New York Life, America’s largest mutual life insurer1. In its work with Razorfish over the past four years, the company has significantly scaled its consumer leads program, with a nearly 50% increase in lead volume while driving costs down by as much as 39%. The strategic partnership continues to grow with advancements in measurement now enabled through R-Index.

“ As we explore opportunities to exceed our customers’ expectations, we’re leveraging data, tech, and AI to deliver exceptional experiences for clients and agents, along with efficiencies across the enterprise,” said Amy Hu, Chief Marketing Officer at New York Life. “ Our partnership with Razorfish, and the addition of R-Index, is enhancing our measurement capabilities – enabling us to better understand what best resonates with our key client segments.”

Initially announced at the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity, R-Index is currently in its Alpha stage with a broader rollout planned for later this year.

About Razorfish

Razorfish is a global leader in marketing transformation. We help brands and businesses grow by connecting brand purpose to business performance. A digital pioneer since the dawn of the internet, we’re writing a new chapter. Recognized with a 2024 Most Innovative Agency distinction from Campaign US, we turn ideas into experiences that make a difference for our clients, their customers, and the world we all live in. Our strategy, data, creative and technology experts combine digital innovation, data and cultural insights through capabilities in products & platforms; physical & digital; and campaigns & content to help us understand what people want at every part of the journey.

Razorfish is part of Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40], a global leader in communication.

