Home Business Wire RazerCon 2024 Ignites the Gaming World, Setting New Standards in Gaming Immersion...
Business Wire

RazerCon 2024 Ignites the Gaming World, Setting New Standards in Gaming Immersion and Innovation

di Business Wire

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RazerCon 2024 – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, marked another milestone in immersive gaming today at RazerCon 2024. Hosted by CEO Min-Liang Tan, this year’s event introduced previews of new and upcoming Razer product launches including: Razer Freyja – the World’s First HD Haptic Gaming Cushion, the much-anticipated Razer Kraken V4 Pro, the new Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, a feature update bringing ThunderBolt Share to Razer Blade 18 (2024), the full release of Razer Synapse 4, and a tease of a new special project coming up in 2025 to mark Razer’s 20th anniversary. In keeping with Razer’s commitment to sustainability, RazerCon 2024 was once again a carbon neutral livestream, powered by renewable energy. Fans can relive the entire event on Razer.com.




For more details on the products announced at RazerCon 2024, find the full press release here.

MEDIA ASSETS – Please find the RazerCon 2024 press kit here.

Razer — For Gamers. By Gamers.

press.razer.com

Contacts

PRESS CONTACT (Americas) – Matt Atwood (Matt.Atwood@razer.com)

Articoli correlati

Twist Broadband, Powered by Sail Internet, Transforms High-Speed Internet Access in San Jose

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AboveAndBeyond--Twist Broadband, a new internet service powered by Sail Internet, announces its launch in the San...
Continua a leggere

CoreLogic: Hurricane Helene Wind, Storm Surge Cause an Initial Estimated $3 – $5 Billion in Insured Losses

Business Wire Business Wire -
Lingering tropical storm-force winds and flooding expected to be a significant contributor to overall damages across Florida, Georgia and...
Continua a leggere

Houston Area School District is First in Texas to Add PowerSchool AI Assistant ‘PowerBuddy’ to Classrooms

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tomball Independent School District and PowerSchool partner to leverage the full power of Artificial Intelligence. FOLSOM, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC),...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php