RazerCon 2024 Ignites the Gaming World, Setting New Standards in Gaming Immersion and Innovation

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RazerCon 2024 – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, marked another milestone in immersive gaming today at RazerCon 2024. Hosted by CEO Min-Liang Tan, this year’s event introduced previews of new and upcoming Razer product launches including: Razer Freyja – the World’s First HD Haptic Gaming Cushion, the much-anticipated Razer Kraken V4 Pro, the new Razer Laptop Cooling Pad, a feature update bringing ThunderBolt Share to Razer Blade 18 (2024), the full release of Razer Synapse 4, and a tease of a new special project coming up in 2025 to mark Razer’s 20th anniversary. In keeping with Razer’s commitment to sustainability, RazerCon 2024 was once again a carbon neutral livestream, powered by renewable energy. Fans can relive the entire event on Razer.com.









