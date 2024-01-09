Razer Pioneers the Future of Gaming at CES 2024 With Multiple Product Announcements and Razer Blade 14 Pre-order Now Live

Igniting CES 2024 with Innovation, Razer Introduces Sensa HD Haptics, unveils new Blade Gaming Laptops with Exceptional Displays, Ergonomic Advancements on the new Iskur V2, and Reinforces Sustainability Efforts.

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–(CES 2024) – Razer™, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, once again redefines the future of gaming with its latest showcase at CES 2024. This year marks the debut of the revolutionary Razer Sensa HD Haptics shown on the Project Esther concept, the new Razer Iskur V2 gaming chair, a new addition to the Razer Gamer Room line, and the unveiling of the next generation of Razer Blade laptops across three chassis sizes. These game-changing announcements come alongside sustainability initiatives and ergonomic breakthroughs, highlighting Razer’s ongoing commitment to pioneering the gaming industry.









RAZER’S CES 2024 NEWS HIGHLIGHTS

Introducing Razer Sensa HD Haptics 1 debuting with Project Esther – Meet the World’s First HD Haptics Gaming Cushion. Razer Sensa blurs the lines between physical reality and the virtual world via the Project Esther concept display at CES 2024. A demonstration of Razer Sensa’s transformative capabilities, every in-game explosion and subtle heartbeat becomes palpable reality.

A New Generation of Razer Blades – Power, Portability, and World's First Innovations.



The new Blade 14, Blade 16, and Blade 18 deliver unparalleled performance and innovative display technology. Highlights include:

Razer Blade 14: Pre-order Now Live Available for Pre-Order Today. At 0.71” thin and 4.05 light, the Razer Blade 14 melds power and portability for gamers on the go. With the all-new AMD Ryzen™ 9 8945HS processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce™ RTX 4070 Laptop Graphics with a QHD+ 240Hz display, Blade 14 offers unrivaled performance in its compact form, making it the most portable Razer Blade available. Blade 14 is now available for pre-order at Razer.com, RazerStores and Authorized Retailers.

Razer Blade 16: High-Performance Meets High-Definition with the World’s First OLED 240Hz 16” Display Equipped with an i9-14900HX processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4090 graphics, the Blade 16 is a powerhouse, offering unparalleled performance in a sleek anodized aluminum unibody. Featuring the world’s first 240Hz OLED 16” Display in collaboration with Samsung, and boasting a record-setting .2ms response time, the Razer Blade 16 supports GeForce RTX technologies to maximize the immersion of more than 500 games and apps.

Razer Blade 18: A Glimpse into the Future As a CES 2024 sneak peek, Razer offered a first look at the Razer Blade 18 featuring the world’s first 4K 165Hz 18” display and leading the charge with Thunderbolt™5, the latest from Intel’s high-performance connectivity protocol. Coming later this year, Razer Blade 18 is set to redefine the large-format gaming laptop category, boasting ultimate connectivity.



Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair – The Pinnacle of Gaming Comfort with Unmatched Lumbar Support.



Featuring one-of-a-kind 6D adjustable and adaptive lumbar support system, the Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair was meticulously designed to conform to the natural curvature of the spine. The system’s spring-loaded mechanism adapts to body weight and posture allowing for complete customization through its integrated lumbar curve adjustments. With high-density foam, reactive seat tilt, EPU-grade synthetic leather and 4D armrests, the Razer Iskur V2 Gaming Chair is the ultimate gaming throne.

Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar – The Future is Bright



Razer elevates immersive gaming atmosphere with its latest addition to the Aether Game Room collection. With lighting, front and rear facing LEDs, the Razer Aether Monitor Light Bar stands out with its ultra-high Color Rendering Index (CR) of 95. Powered by Matter, the new universal standard of smart home connectivity, the Aether Monitor Light Bar is designed to work seamlessly in any connected setup.

Razer USB C Dock – One Connection. Infinite Possibilities.



The Razer USB C Dock for Windows and Mac desktops and laptops brings 11 ports (4 USB-A, 2 USB C, 1 Gigabit Ethernet, 1 HDMI, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack and UHS-I SD/MicroSD card slots) for comprehensive connectivity. The new Razer USB C Dock delivers HD display output, Immersive 7.1 sound and powerful charging capabilities in a robust, lightweight design.

Razer Delivers with New Sustainability Achievements and Goals – A Core Focus on the Environment. Sustainability remains a core focus in all of Razer's operations and CES 2024 sees the company taking a key step towards a sustainable future with two key announcements: Razer announced today that beginning in 2024 onwards, all new base Razer PC peripheral products will incorporate recycled materials. Following an announcement at RazerCon 2023, Razer has announced that the Basilisk V3 Pro and Basilisk Ultimate are the world's first consumer electronics products to be certified with an Environmental Product Declaration by UL Solutions.

– Unveiling AI and New Updates for Razer Software – New Synapse and the Chroma App Now Available in Open Beta . These latest software updates underscore Razer’s dedication to innovation, offering an overhauled, streamlined experience for customization. Available today at Razer.com. Razer Axon’s Expanded Chroma Generate with AI: Part of Axon Create the expanded Chroma Generate AI allows users to apply matching Chroma RGB effects to any image within Axon’s wallpaper library, allowing users to create and synchronize the visual and lighting experience. The New Razer Synapse Now Available in Open Beta : The new Razer Synapse is now live and features up to 30% faster performance with a revamped multi-threaded architecture and streamlined interfaces. Standalone Razer Chroma App and Windows Dynamic Lighting: RGB without Synapse. A one-stop solution for all Chroma RGB customization needs, the brand-new app allows users to apply Quick Effects or utilize Chroma Generate to add lighting effects to personal images.

– . These latest software updates underscore Razer’s dedication to innovation, offering an overhauled, streamlined experience for customization. Available today at Razer.com.

ANNOUNCEMENT DETAILS

More details, pricing and availability on Razer products and concepts showcased at CES 2024 can be found HERE.

MEDIA ASSETS

Please find the Razer CES 2024 press kit HERE.

1 ‘HD Haptics’ as used in the context of Razer Sensa HD Haptics is based on the specifications published by the Haptics Industry Forum. For detailed information regarding the specifications, please refer to the High Definition Inertial Vibration Actuator Performance Specification published by the Haptics Industry Forum, available at https://github.com/HapticsIF/HDActuatorSpec/blob/main/High%20Definition%20Inertial%20Vibration%20Actuator%20Performance%20Specification.pdf.

