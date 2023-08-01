RAZ Mobility Launches Accessible and Innovative Smartphone for People Who Are Blind or Visually Impaired

CABIN JOHN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#a11y–RAZ Mobility (www.razmobility.com), the leading provider of mobile assistive technology, announced today the launch of the SmartVision 3. This Google certified smartphone, manufactured by Kapsys, is designed specifically for individuals who are blind or visually impaired.









The SmartVision 3 is a fully functional Android smartphone with an important innovation: it allows people with vision loss to control all aspects of the phone with a tactile keypad, rather than touch-screen gestures, which are difficult for many. As a result of this innovation, the user experience for people who rely on a built-in screen reader to navigate their smartphone is significantly improved, and more people will be able to benefit from smartphone technology.

In a 2021 study published by Jama Ophthalmology, “Prevalence of Visual Acuity or Blindness in the U.S.,” researchers found that more than 7 million Americans are living with uncorrectable vision loss, including more than 1 million who are blind. The SmartVision 3 is a unique smartphone engineered to serve this population.

All features of the SmartVision 3 are 100 percent accessible to individuals with no sight at all.

The smartphone screen reader is controlled through tactile buttons or touchscreen gestures.

Use the keypad to place, answer or reject phone calls, write text messages, and more.

The dedicated button on the right edge of the phone provides quick access to the Google Assistant for voice commands and allows you to dictate text in the input area.

The SmartVision 3 has a number of special pre-installed apps for people with vision loss, including a banknote recognizer, color detector, light detector, and magnifier.

Use NFC tags to recognize objects or perform certain actions, like dial a number. The phone includes 5 NFC tags.

Download any app from Google Play, such as Facebook, Twitter, Uber, Amazon, DoorDash, The New York Times, and more.

Nermin Selimic, COO of RAZ Mobility, said that “allowing people who are blind or visually impaired to control their smartphone with a tactile keypad, and a dedicated button to easily access voice controls and the Google Assistant, is a giant step forward for inclusive design and access for people with vision loss.”

RAZ Mobility is the exclusive distributor of SmartVision 3 for the United States and offers the phone to consumers, state government agencies, blind rehabilitation centers, medical centers of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, non-profit organizations, and for-profit companies.

The SmartVision 3 smartphone can be ordered at www.razmobility.com/solutions/smartvision-3-smartphone/.

