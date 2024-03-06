RAZ Mobility Introduces the RAZ Club – the First Benefit Program to Focus Exclusively on AgeTech

CABIN JOHN, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#a11y–RAZ Mobility (www.razmobility.com), the company that develops and sells the award-winning RAZ Memory Cell Phone, has launched RAZ Club – a one-of a kind customer benefit program (www.razmobility.com/member-benefit-agetech/). The Club will include discounts and privileges on amazing AgeTech products and services that make the process of aging and caregiving easier.





The RAZ Club isn’t your typical member-benefit program. Its goal is not to provide customers a discount off their restaurant or hotel bill. Its purpose is to introduce customers to AgeTech solutions that RAZ Mobility is confident will make a positive difference on customers’ lives, and the lives of their loved ones.

The RAZ Club’s first customer benefit is provided by Prisidio which offers a highly secure digital vault to collect, protect, and share customers’ vital items and information. Both of RAZ Mobility’s founders are enthusiastic users of Prisidio’s digital vault. The solution exemplifies the type of product or service that will be offered by the RAZ Club: it is innovative, useful, and a solution that RAZ Mobility’s owners use themselves or would recommend to their own family members.

About RAZ Mobility

RAZ Mobility offers unique and cutting-edge mobile solutions for seniors and people with disabilities. Its signature product is the RAZ Memory Cell Phone, which is designed to help individuals with dementia, mild cognitive impairment, vision loss, hand tremors, speech disabilities, and seniors who require a simple experience. The unique phone makes it very easy for seniors, and allows caregivers to control the phone from anywhere in the U.S. or Canada through its remote manage feature and the RAZ Care app. For more information about the RAZ Memory Cell Phone and features, visit www.razmobility.com/solutions/memory -cellphone/.

