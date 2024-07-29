RavenTek Announces Exclusive Public Sector Partnership with Digital Harmonic

Company positioned as the sole provider of Digital Harmonic’s cutting-edge technologies for federal, state and local governments.

ASHBURN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RavenTek, a top provider of leading-edge IT solutions to mission critical organizations worldwide, has announced a strategic partnership with Digital Harmonic tailored specifically to the demands of the public sector. The partnership signifies a new era of delivering readily accessible video and image enhancement technologies – through Digital Harmonic’s dh/KeyFrame and dh/PurePixel software solutions – to enhance operational efficiency and respond to the critical need for advanced visual data analysis in defense and intelligence operations.





On the cutting edge of image and video clarity enhancement technologies, dh/KeyFrame and dh/PurePixel bring unparalleled detail and precision to data analysis, enabling RavenTek’s clients to gain insights from visual data that were previously impossible to achieve.

“We are thrilled to partner with Digital Harmonic to integrate their groundbreaking technologies into our solutions for federal, state and local governments,” said Zach Holloway, CTO of Defense at RavenTek. “This partnership represents not just a fusion of advanced technologies but a leap forward in our ability to provide our clients with the clarity and precision needed for critical mission success. Together, we are setting new standards for image and video enhancement in defense and intelligence analysis, ensuring that our nation’s protectors have access to the best tools available to safeguard our security.”

At the heart of this partnership, which is set to fuel Digital Harmonic’s growth in the government sector, is an unwavering commitment to enhancing national security. By enhancing the quality and clarity of image and video data, these two organizations will be better able to develop adaptable and scalable solutions that cater to the unique requirements of government operations.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and scaling our solutions in the government sector with best-of-breed partners like RavenTek,” adds Scott Haiges, CEO of Digital Harmonic. “By combining our groundbreaking technologies with RavenTek’s integration expertise, we are poised to deliver exceptional value, performance and growth in the government sector.”

Together, Digital Harmonic and RavenTek are fostering innovation and technological leadership in the defense and federal space. This partnership agreement is just the beginning of the journey – one in which the two will pave the way for next-generation technologies that enhance information gathering, analysis, and decision-making processes to further secure our nation’s IT infrastructure against evolving threats.

About RavenTek

RavenTek provides digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions and services to mission critical organizations worldwide. As a Veteran and Native-American-owned business, we combine small-company agility with big-company stability—applying our team’s industry expertise to understanding client business needs and delivering the right solutions, at the right time. To learn more, visit raventek.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Digital Harmonic

Digital Harmonic’s sole focus is to deliver ground-breaking solutions to market. Through investments in core technologies and ownership of our patent portfolio, Digital Harmonic incubates, develops and launches industry-changing solutions, including dh/KeyFrame and dh/PurePixel. For additional information, please visit www.DigitalHarmonic.com and www.dhKeyFrame.com.

