Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer, Now Orderable from Mouser, Delivers Significant Speed Improvements Over Previous Generations

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mouser Electronics, Inc., the authorized global distributor with the newest electronic components and industrial automation products, is now offering the highly anticipated Pi 5 single board computer from Raspberry Pi. Building on the success of the Raspberry Pi 4, the Pi 5 single board computer (SBC) delivers a 2x – 3x increase in CPU performance, a significant uplift in GPU performance, and noticeable improvements to display, camera, and USB interfacing. The Pi 5 SBC offers an affordable, easy-to-use solution for applications including home automation, industrial automation, edge computing, robotics, and surveillance.









The Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer, now available for order at Mouser, is the first full-size Raspberry Pi computer to be built with silicon developed in-house. The RP1 I/O controller chip supports improved interfacing, as well as faster transfer speeds to external USB-attached SCSI (UAS) drives and other high-speed peripherals. The new high-performance SBC is based on the Broadcom BCM2712, quad-core Arm® Cortex®-A76, 64-bit system-on-chip (SoC) at 2.4 GHz. The Pi 5 SBC includes a MicroSD card slot with support for high-speed SDR104 mode, as well as a high-speed single-lane PCI Express 2.0 interface, offering support for high-bandwidth peripherals. The SBC features two USB 3.0 ports supporting simultaneous 5 Gbps operation, in addition to two USB 2.0 ports. The Pi 5 also includes a VideoCore VII GPU supporting OpenGL ES3.1, with a Dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output with HDR support. Two four-lane 1.5 Gbps MIPI transceivers enable users to connect up to two cameras or displays.

The Pi 5 is offered in 4 GB and 8 GB variants and features Bluetooth® 5.0 with Bluetooth Low Energy, dual-band Wi-Fi®, and Gigabit Ethernet, providing users with the flexibility to choose between wired and wireless connectivity. The Pi 5 also extends support for Power over Ethernet (PoE), enabling it to be powered via Ethernet alongside a USB Type-C™ port for alternative power sources.

To learn more about the Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/raspberry-pi/raspberry-pi-5-sbc/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/

Mouser / Raspberry Pi 5 Single Board Computer

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the widest selection of the newest semiconductors, electronic components and industrial automation products. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

Engineers can stay abreast of today’s exciting product, technology and application news through Mouser’s complimentary e-newsletter. Mouser’s email news and reference subscriptions are customizable to the unique and changing project needs of customers and subscribers. No other distributor gives engineers this much customization and control over the information they receive. Learn about emerging technologies, product trends and more by signing up today at https://sub.info.mouser.com/subscriber/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi Ltd makes computing accessible to people and businesses all over the world. Low-cost, high-quality, compact and efficient, Raspberry Pi products are used everywhere from home computing to factory control, from retro gaming to embedded applications, and from education to enterprise. Since selling their first product in 2012 they’ve become the UK’s bestselling computer company.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

For further information, contact:



Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics



Senior Vice President of Marketing



+1 (817) 804-3833



Kevin.Hess@mouser.com

For press inquiries, contact:



Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser Electronics



Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations



+1 (817) 804-7764



Kelly.DeGarmo@mouser.com