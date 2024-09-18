Rasa Announces CALM SUMMIT ’24: An Event Focused on the Future of Generative Conversational AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIAssistant–Rasa, a leading generative conversational AI platform, announced today it will host CALM SUMMIT ’24. A one-day conference in New York City, New York, on October 30, 2024, the summit is designed to tackle the challenges and opportunities of scaling conversational AI in today’s enterprise environments. The event will explore next-generation conversational AI architectures by bringing together prominent speakers from GitLab, Mastercard, Microsoft, Deutsche Telekom, Verizon, Conversation Design Institute, and more.









Conference Theme:



Building the Future of Responsible, Personalized, and Scalable Conversational Experiences

“CALM SUMMIT ’24 is designed to cut through the noise and deliver real, actionable insights for conversational AI practitioners, tech developers, and business leaders. We’re focused on giving these teams the tools and knowledge they need to refine their systems and push their AI capabilities further. This summit is all signal, no noise – a place where people can come to solve real-world challenges and walk away with solutions they can apply immediately.” – Alan Nichol, Co-Founder and CTO of Rasa.

CALM SUMMIT ’24 features a packed and curated agenda with keynotes, focused sessions, panel discussions, and masterclasses. The event will provide practitioners with actionable insights and hands-on experience in improving customer interactions, reducing AI limitations, and refining conversational AI systems to meet business goals.

Featured Speakers:

Donghao Huang, VP of Research and Development, Mastercard , presenting on “Optimizing and Benchmarking Open-Source LLMs for Conversational AI.” Mr. Huang is VP of R&D at Mastercard, where he founded the company’s Singapore R&D division. As the global R&D lead for emerging technologies, Mr. Huang focuses on integrating cutting-edge technologies like Web3, quantum, and generative AI into payment systems. With extensive experience in software development and R&D, he holds degrees from prestigious universities in China and Singapore and is pursuing a doctoral degree in AI at Singapore Management University.

William Arias, Staff Developer Advocate, GitLab, presenting on "MLOps Tales: Uniting Traditional NLP and LLMs for Conversational AI." Mr. Arias has work experience from Intel, Oracle, Broadcom, the Czech University of Economics, and GitLab. He has participated in numerous projects involving software, hardware design, education, and innovation across different industries. He leverages his experience as an engineer and educator to create Proof of Concepts and actively share knowledge as a public speaker in open source and technology events worldwide.

Chris Kedzie, Principal Researcher, Microsoft, presenting on "LLM-Rubric: Aligning Language Models with Humans for Scalable Dialogue System Evaluation." Mr. Kedzie specializes in natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning. His work focuses on advancing AI systems for real-world applications. He holds a Ph.D. in Computer Science from Columbia University.

Martin Lukan, Senior Data Scientist, Deutsche Telekom, presenting on "The CSD Chatbot: An Unexpected Journey to the CALM Future." Mr. Lukan studied at the UWCAD College in Italy and earned a Ph.D. in Epidemiology Statistics in Košice, Slovakia. A research scientist for several years, he joined IT in 2013. He has contributed to various projects, ranging from data quality management to solution design on a Hadoop datalake. For the past 5 years, he has focused as a data scientist developing chatbots.

Stephanie Rymer, Lead Experience Designer, Verizon, presenting on "Thinking Outside the Chatbox: Toward Richer Conversational Experiences." Ms. Rymer is focused on creating scalable frameworks for immersive conversational experiences. She holds a Bachelor of Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Cambridge.

Hans van Dam, CEO, Conversation Design Institute, presenting on "From 1M to 1B Customers: Scaling with Conversational AI." Mr. van Dam has trained professionals worldwide in conversational AI and works with Fortune 500 companies to make their chatbots more human-centric, effective, and inclusive. He also leads the CDI Foundation, a non-profit that develops design standards and provides scholarships within the industry. He is currently a Senior Industry Research Fellow at RMIT University.

Masterclasses and Hands-On Sessions:

Attendees can participate in masterclasses that dive deep into the practical implementation of conversational AI technologies. Topics include:

Fine-Tuning Large Language Models



This masterclass offers a deep dive into fine-tuning LLMs to build CALM assistants at scale. Attendees will learn how to prepare training data, fine-tune a small 8b parameter model and optimize its performance. Participants will be able to integrate the finely trained LLM in a CALM assistant and first-hand experience the difference on business and operational parameters such as latency, reliability, and cost.

This masterclass offers a deep dive into fine-tuning LLMs to build CALM assistants at scale. Attendees will learn how to prepare training data, fine-tune a small 8b parameter model and optimize its performance. Participants will be able to integrate the finely trained LLM in a CALM assistant and first-hand experience the difference on business and operational parameters such as latency, reliability, and cost. Building No-Code AI Assistants with Rasa



This high-level demo will walk attendees through the Rasa Studio platform and show them how easy it is to start. They'll learn how to create a functional chatbot that handles real-world conversations, integrates with external APIs, and delivers on user needs.

This high-level demo will walk attendees through the Rasa Studio platform and show them how easy it is to start. They’ll learn how to create a functional chatbot that handles real-world conversations, integrates with external APIs, and delivers on user needs. Integrating Voice Technology



This masterclass provides an inside look at the latest advancements in voice technology for conversational AI systems. Attendees will explore enhanced voice recognition, accent handling, and seamless integration with business applications. Learn how these features can elevate AI projects, creating smoother, more natural customer experiences.

Rasa’s CEO, Melissa Gordon, added, “By bringing together the brightest minds in conversational AI, we provide a platform where participants can exchange knowledge, explore new technologies, and gain hands-on experience. We want participants to leave CALM SUMMIT ’24 feeling empowered, equipped with practical strategies, and ready to tackle the next stage in their AI journey. It’s a great opportunity to learn directly from industry leaders shaping conversational AI’s future.”

About Rasa:

Rasa is the leader in generative conversational AI, empowering enterprises to optimize customer service processes and reduce costs by enabling next-level AI assistant development and operation at scale. Combining pro-code and no-code options, our platform allows cross-team collaboration for smarter and faster AI assistant building to accelerate time-to-value significantly. Our unique approach transparently leverages an LLM-native dialogue engine that makes Rasa a reliable and innovative partner for enterprises seeking to significantly enhance their customer interactions with seamless conversational experiences. Rasa provides the data privacy, security, and scalability our Fortune 500 enterprise customers need. Rasa is privately held, with funding from Accel, Andreessen Horowitz, Basis Set Ventures, PayPal Ventures, and StepStone Group. www.rasa.com

For more information or to register for CALM SUMMIT ’24, visit calmsummit24.com or contact marketing@rasa.com.

