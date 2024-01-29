Rapyuta Robotics Announces ROI Guarantee Program and Flexible Pricing Plans

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapyuta Robotics, Co., Ltd., the leading provider of collaborative pick-assist autonomous mobile robots (Rapyuta PA-AMR) in Japan with market share of 67%, today announced its new ROI Guarantee Program and flexible pricing plans in the United States.









Warehouse automation is gaining traction in the face of labor shortages and rising demand for logistics, but businesses are often concerned about the potential for automation to fail. As a result, the adoption of automation technology remains limited. With its new groundbreaking ROI Guarantee Program, Rapyuta Robotics absorbs this risk and aims to accelerate the digital transformation of warehousing in the US. The program is a testament to the company’s confidence in its technology, backed by over 50 deployments with zero cancellations over the past four years.

Rapyuta Robotics’ ROI Guarantee Program offers a unique pricing structure that aligns the company’s success with that of its customers. Monthly subscription fees are dynamically adjusted based on productivity attainment against predetermined targets. If productivity falls short, subscription fees are reduced to ensure customers achieve their desired ROI.

Recognizing that every business has unique needs and financial considerations, Rapyuta Robotics offers a range of flexible pricing plans designed to accommodate diverse requirements. Businesses can opt for zero upfront costs, eliminating initial financial barriers and allowing them to seamlessly integrate Rapyuta Robotics’ solutions into their operations. Additionally, shorter minimum contract periods provide flexibility for businesses seeking to test the waters of automation before committing to a long-term engagement. To explore the full spectrum of flexible pricing options, businesses are encouraged to contact Rapyuta Robotics representatives for personalized consultation and tailored solutions.

About Rapyuta Robotics

Rapyuta Robotics is a leading provider of flexible and collaborative autonomous mobile robot (Rapyuta PA-AMR) solutions and a pioneer in cloud robotics. Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Rapyuta Robotics is a spin-off of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich). Founded with the vision of making robots more accessible and useful, Rapyuta Robotics takes an open, platform-centric approach to developing and operating robotics solutions. The company’s founders were instrumental in the RoboEarth and Cubli projects at ETH Zurich.

