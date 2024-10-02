Rapiscan Settles IP Infringement Litigation With Viken Detection

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–American Science & Engineering, Inc., part of the Rapiscan | AS&E family of security technology companies, announced today that it has resolved its intellectual property litigation with Viken Detection. The resolution includes Viken Detection’s agreement to pay a royalty to American Science & Engineering.

