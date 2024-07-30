RapidFort Launches Free Pre-Hardened Images on GitHub

Repository will strengthen containerized open-source software for developer community

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RapidFort, a leading innovator in cybersecurity pioneering Software Attack Surface Management (SASM), has launched their GitHub repository with hundreds of prehardened open-source images. This initiative offers developers free, secure, efficient, and reliable container solutions, transforming the DevSecOps landscape with over 1.85 million unique downloads from developers to date.





Open-source containers, while powerful and widely used, are often bloated with unnecessary code and hundreds of vulnerabilities, shifting the burden of remediation to developers and increasing the risk of insecure software. In a survey conducted by RapidFort, 73% of people said their organizations spend between 11 and 30 hours each week remediating CVEs. RapidFort is addressing this challenge head-on with their free pre-hardened images, giving developers a weekly updated catalog of slimmer, faster, less resource-intensive images, letting developers focus on what developers do best, building. This community-focused initiative provides cost-saving benefits and more efficient infrastructure, allowing developers to focus on innovation rather than vulnerability management, ultimately accelerating development cycles and enhancing their security posture.

“We believe that security should be accessible to everyone, regardless of the size of their organization or the resources they have,” said Mehran Farimani, CEO of RapidFort. “By offering these pre-hardened community images for free, we are not only helping developers save time and resources but also contributing to a safer, more secure digital ecosystem. It’s our way of giving back to the open-source community that has given us so much.”

These images are hardened through RapidFort’s innovative SASM platform, with rebuilds to the repository each time a new image is released. RapidFort’s flagship runtime toolset, RapidFort Runtime allows container images to be scanned, profiled, monitored, and secured in a production environment. Its ability to pinpoint vulnerabilities within the execution path results in the automatic removal of unused components and unnecessary vulnerabilities, reducing software attack surfaces by an impressive 60-90%.

To access RapidFort’s hardened community images, please visit: https://github.com/rapidfort/community-images.

To connect with talented engineers worldwide and stay updated on the company’s latest developments, join RapidFort’s Slack community at: https://www.rapidfort.com/resources/community-center.

About RapidFort

RapidFort offers a cybersecurity platform that streamlines and secures modern infrastructure. Their innovative approach allows organizations to continuously monitor and minimize their software attack surface, ultimately improving their security posture and operational efficiency. RapidFort empowers development and security teams with a free tier and free community images, making it easy to get started with secure software development. Learn more about RapidFort at https://www.rapidfort.com/.

