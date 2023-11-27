RapidAI Announces a Series of Industry Firsts – Unique Rapid Edge Cloud Platform, Breakthrough AI Non-Contrast CT Suite, International Expansion in Japan

Attendees at RSNA 2023 will be among the first to learn about the digital health leader’s latest clinical advancements and international expansion

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–RapidAI, the global leader in developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) and technology workflow solutions to combat life-threatening neurovascular, trauma, cardiac and vascular conditions, is proud to announce major milestones in advancing its industry-leading deep clinical AI, including:





Launch of its unique AI-based healthcare platform, Rapid Edge Cloud * , a hybrid (cloud and on-premise) technology infrastructure built to be faster, more secure, and flexible, offering seamless integration with hospital and third-party applications.

, a hybrid (cloud and on-premise) technology infrastructure built to be faster, more secure, and flexible, offering seamless integration with hospital and third-party applications. Achieving Class III Shonin clearance in Japan – the second largest stroke market in the world – as the only advanced stroke imaging platform for support of mechanical thrombectomy determination . With the only MR-based perfusion platform available, Rapid is uniquely situated to help Japanese clinicians address their advanced imaging needs.

– the second largest stroke market in the world – as . With the only MR-based perfusion platform available, Rapid is uniquely situated to help Japanese clinicians address their advanced imaging needs. Breakthrough AI offering with a unique suite of non-contrast CT solutions for Stroke – which consists of Rapid NCCT Stroke, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid Hypodensity, Rapid Hyperdensity, and Rapid SDH – the only non-contrast solution on the market that helps identify suspected stroke cases upon the first CT scan to drastically reduce time to decision and treatment, and increase the likelihood patients will have better outcomes.

– which consists of Rapid NCCT Stroke, Rapid ASPECTS, Rapid Hypodensity, Rapid Hyperdensity, and Rapid SDH – to drastically reduce time to decision and treatment, and increase the likelihood patients will have better outcomes. Record-breaking number of published papers – over 120 in 2023 alone – featuring Rapid technology and further demonstrating the superior clinical validation of the platform.

“While celebrating a year of significant achievements, we have also been working tirelessly behind the scenes to prepare for the next phase of innovation and expansion into new disease states,” said Karim Karti, CEO of RapidAI. “Our breakthrough AI, cutting-edge approach and Edge Cloud technology platform will take clinical decision support deeper than ever before and play a crucial role in transforming the landscape of care across diseases.”

Rapid Edge Cloud is the only highly-flexible hybrid healthcare platform that will enable on-prem AI services to continue in the event a hospital needs to cut off cloud connectivity – allowing life-saving care to continue uninterrupted. In addition, the Edge Cloud platform offers hospitals seamless third-party integration of additional AI systems and algorithms – a complete platform capable of fulfilling the privacy, scalability and rapid delivery of information required by today’s healthcare environment.

“RapidAI is enabling hospitals around the world to not only significantly enhance care through its new platform, but to also set new standards of care with non-contrast imaging solutions,” said Dr. Vivek Yedavalli, Chief of Neuroradiology at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. “While RapidAI pioneered the use of perfusion imaging in stroke, they are now pioneering the use of non-contrast CT imaging. This level of innovation allows us to accelerate equity of care and address the needs of all patients – wherever they may be – by increasing access to advanced technology.”

To learn more about how RapidAI’s AI-enabled approach is revolutionizing the future of healthcare, visit us at RSNA Booth #4947.

*Not available in all countries

