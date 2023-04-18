Rapid Silicon Partners with Elastics.cloud on CXL 3.0 Dual Mode Controller IP to Enhance its Custom FPGA Solutions

LOS GATOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#opensource–Rapid Silicon, a leading provider of open-sourced based AI and intelligent edge-focused FPGAs, and Elastics.cloud, a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant composable architectures, today announced their partnership on CXL 3.0 dual mode controller IP. Through this partnership, Rapid Silicon aims to create a comprehensive IP ecosystem for FPGA customers by providing access to specialized IP blocks that can be used to build more complex systems while reducing design costs and time-to-market.

The CXL dual mode controller IP will enable customers to quickly and seamlessly integrate industry-leading technology into their designs, allowing them to take advantage of the latest CXL features to improve their data center performance. CXL 3.0 also supports CXL 2.0, 1.1, and 1.0 specifications and is compliant with PCIe 6.0, offering backward compatibility with PCIe 5.0, 4.0, 3.1, 2.0, and 1.1. It features a highly configurable and scalable architecture that can be tailored to the specific needs of customers, such as the number of lanes, datapath width, and power consumption.

“CXL 3.0 technology provides significantly enhanced functionality which will revolutionize system architectures and performance while enabling greater flexibility and utilization of resources,” said George Apostol, Founder and CEO of Elastics.cloud. “As the ecosystem expands, compatibility is essential, and it is strategically important to collaborate with industry partners, such as Rapid Silicon, to deliver leading-edge solutions to our customers.”

“We are excited to partner with Elastics.cloud, the world leader in CXL switch technology, and proud to be at the forefront of cutting-edge solutions that address customer needs in the FPGA market,” said Naveed Sherwani, CEO of Rapid Silicon. “We are committed to providing our customers a world-class custom FPGA solution with CXL 3.0 as one of the peripheral interface protocols. Our in-house fabric and IP portfolio reduces the overall design cost for our FPGAs, accelerates customer designs, and enhances design compatibility for an unparalleled level of performance and flexibility.”

The CXL 3.0 dual mode IP is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2023. For more information, please visit www.rapidsilicon.com.

About Elastics.cloud

Elastics.cloud, Inc. is a Smart Interconnect technology company focused on enabling efficient and performant architectures to create flexible, scalable, low latency composable systems. The company provides silicon, hardware, and software which leverages the Compute Express Link (CXL) interconnect standard to provide high-performance connectivity to a broad ecosystem of components and is first to market with CXL-enabled symmetric memory pooling. For more information, please visit www.elastics.cloud.

About Rapid Silicon

Rapid Silicon is a leading provider of AI enabled application-specific FPGAs and IP solutions for diverse target applications utilizing a combination of open-source software and proprietary AI technology to significantly improve design and simplify customer experience. For more information, please visit www.rapidsilicon.com.

