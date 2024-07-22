Rapid Medical™ Completes Initial Neurovascular Cases in the USA Following FDA Clearance of Its Active Access Solution

DRIVEWIRE™ 24’s deflectable tip provides high-performance navigation of catheters and devices in neuro and peripheral vascular procedures









YOKNEAM, Israel & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#COMANECI—Rapid Medical™, a leading developer of advanced endovascular devices, announces the first procedures in the USA with the breakthrough deflectable access platform DRIVEWIRE 24 at the 2024 Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery’s (SNIS) 21st Annual Meeting. With active technology, DRIVEWIRE articulates a wide range of catheters for direct access to endovascular locations.

“DRIVEWIRE addresses a major unmet need in the endovascular space,” exclaims Dr. Shahram Majidi of Mount Sinai Health System in New York City, NY. “It transforms access across a range of procedures, from aneurysms to strokes and more. We’re always looking for devices to make procedures faster, safer, less expensive. My first experience with DRIVEWIRE suggests it could do all of these.”

In the 2 cases completed by Dr. Majidi, DRIVEWIRE 24 navigated the aspiration catheter directly to the M2 arterial occlusion for first-pass excellent reperfusion. In the second case, DRIVEWIRE navigated complex turns to place 2 flow diverters in a large, multilobed aneurysm.

DRIVEWIRE provides high-performance intravascular steering. Physicians control the direction and shape of the guidewire tip in real time, eliminating the need to remove the wire to reshape it. The device also features variable support to articulate a wide range of micro and intermediate catheters without advanced forerun or additional support devices. This results in precise navigation via the most direct route through the neuro and peripheral vasculature.

“With DRIVEWIRE, our design goal was to bring new levels of access and control to the interventional suite while improving best-in-class guidewires,” comments Giora Kornblau, Chief Technology Officer at Rapid Medical. “When physicians are looking for technologies that increase the clinical possibilities and safety for the patient, we want Rapid to be the first place they look.”

About Rapid Medical

Rapid Medical expands what’s possible in neurovascular treatment by pioneering advanced interventional devices that treat ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. Utilizing proprietary manufacturing techniques, Rapid Medical’s products are remotely adjustable and fully visible. This enables physicians to respond in real-time to the anatomy and tailor the approach to every patient for better procedural outcomes. TIGERTRIEVER™ 13, 17, and 21, COMANECI™ and COLUMBUS™/ DRIVEWIRE 14 are CE marked and FDA cleared. DRIVEWIRE 24 is FDA cleared. TIGERTRIEVER XL is also CE marked. More information is available at www.rapid-medical.com.

