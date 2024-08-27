Rapid Finance Selected to Demo Business Lending Platform, Lynx, at FinovateFall

Lynx integrates enterprise historical data with network and third-party data sources, helps financial companies mitigate fraud and maximize conversion for consumer and small business financial onboarding

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapid Finance, a leading small business financing platform specializing in providing customized solutions, is scheduled to demo its AI-ready data aggregation and assimilation platform, Lynx, at the upcoming FinovateFall conference on Monday, Sept. 9th at 12:06pm ET.





During the demo, Rapid Finance’s Will Tumulty, CEO, and Preethi Janardhanan, vice president of client solutions, will showcase the recently enhanced Lynx platform and its ability to transform raw data into actionable insights to provide financial companies with a comprehensive and real-time view of their applicants and customers. Harnessing the power of pattern-matching AI algorithms and applying it to an enterprise’s historical client interactions, Lynx is designed to aggregate enterprises’ siloed datasets into an organized structure to provide real-time actionable insights to front line users in underwriting, sales and collections.

Built with a modular, cloud-native, API and GUI design, Lynx seamlessly integrates with existing systems to validate, enrich and compare new customer applications with a vast database of historical data, allowing financial companies to drive more efficient and intelligent decisions. One of the standout features of Lynx is its ability to house and continually update clean, structured data, which can be directly exported to support AI modeling efforts.

The demonstration will highlight several key use cases, including how Lynx identifies hard to detect fraudulent applications through data linkages, enhances customer experience by recognizing returning clients and supports recovery efforts by flagging applications linked to previously written-off loans.

“Every business today is sitting on a goldmine of data, but few are able to fully leverage it to improve operations and drive profitability,” said Tumulty. “With Lynx, we’ve built a platform that uncovers actionable insights that empower financial companies to make better decisions, create healthier portfolios and serve their customers more effectively. We look forward to demoing at Finovate to share how Rapid Finance is unlocking the full potential of customer data to mitigate fraud and drive efficiencies in the financial arena.”

About Rapid Finance

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, Rapid Finance provides modular, flexible and scalable financing solutions to small businesses, as well as Lending-as-a-Service solutions customized to meet enterprise clients’ needs. Learn more at www.rapidfinance.com.

