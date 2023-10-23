Rapid Finance Announces From Money20/20 USA That its AI- and ML-Ready Lynx Platform is now Available on Microsoft’s Azure Marketplace

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rapid Enterprise, a division of Rapid Finance, an industry leader in delivering automated and scalable Lending-as-a-Service (LaaS) solutions to support the growth and success of small businesses, announced today from Money20/20 USA that its award-winning, AI-ready fraud detection platform, Lynx will be sold and marketed through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Rapid Finance customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.





In today’s market, financial institutions recognize data as a critical asset that can be leveraged to better understand customers through data maturity. The challenge is that many enterprises are awash with financing application data, while struggling to extract its meaningful value. Lynx allows financial institutions to unlock the full value of their data through a single API that provides a 360-degree view of loan applicants and customers.

Lynx is designed to standardize enterprises’ siloed datasets into a more organized structure, positioning them as AI-ready. Built with a modular, cloud-native, API-based design, Lynx quickly and easily integrates with enterprise partners’ existing systems and workflows. Lynx leverages third-party data enrichments to further qualify the data, then applies its pattern-matching AI algorithms for related application identification, along with insights and indicators to drive more efficient and intelligent processes.

“Lynx is proven at enabling financial institutions to make better decisions by unlocking the value of their data and delivering actionable insights to support their small business and consumer lending programs,” said Will Tumulty, CEO of Rapid Finance. “We view the inclusion of Lynx as part of the Microsoft Azure Marketplace partner ecosystem as validation of the quality of our solution and the value that it brings to our financial institution clients.”

Enterprises leverage Lynx’s proprietary, pattern-matching AI algorithms through real-time API calls to mitigate fraud in their portfolios, with Lynx’s comprehensive view of customers allowing enterprises to perform robust Know Your Business (KYB) and Know Your Customer (KYC) checks. By leveraging the Lynx API, enterprises can quickly create structured datasets for onboarding a healthier portfolio while monitoring their existing relationships for potential fraud patterns.

“We’re pleased to welcome Rapid Finance to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions tested to work seamlessly with Azure.”

Since 2005, Rapid Finance has been supporting the growth and success of small businesses across the U.S. Powered by a thoughtful combination of technology, speed and deep industry expertise, the Rapid Enterprise business line provides Lending-as-a-Service solutions to enterprise clients. With modular, flexible and scalable financial solutions, Rapid Enterprise solutions are customized to our enterprise partners' needs.

