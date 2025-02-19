Rap Icon Nelly Joins the Kinexions 2025 Lineup

Kinaxis announces multi-platinum-selling music artist will take center stage at the premier supply chain community event of the year

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end supply chain orchestration, today announced that Nelly will be headlining the entertainment stage at Kinexions 2025, its annual supply chain community conference taking place in Austin, Texas from March 31 to April 2.

Nelly is one of the best-selling rappers of all time: he's sold more than 21 million albums, he’s won multiple Grammys and Billboard Music Awards, and his 2000 debut Country Grammar is one of the only hip-hop albums in history to have gone 10 times platinum. Kinexions has previously featured Flo Rida, The Brothers Osborne, Melissa Etheridge, Serena Ryder and others at its community celebration event.

Kinaxis customers ExxonMobil, Eaton, Volvo Cars, Colgate-Palmolive, Merck & Co, General Motors, National Instruments, and Schneider Electric will be presenting at the 2025 conference, as well as mainstage keynote presenter Barbara Corcoran of Shark Tank fame.

“In addition to the great line-up of the best supply chain brains in the business, and one of the world’s foremost entrepreneurs and investors, we’re thrilled to welcome a superstar like Nelly,” said Andrew Bell, chief product officer at Kinaxis. “The three-day event promises tons of innovation and networking opportunities and having a musical icon of Nelly’s stature makes Kinexions 2025 truly unmissable.”

Kinexions 2025 is made possible by its platinum sponsors Accenture, Capgemini and Scott Sheldon; and gold sponsors 4flow, Genpact, Microsoft, Google Cloud and Spinnaker SCA. Registration for Kinexions 2025 is open at www.kinexions.com.

To learn more about Kinaxis and its supply chain orchestration solutions, please visit www.kinaxis.com.

