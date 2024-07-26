Home Business Wire RangeWater Teams Up with Revyse to Optimize Vendor Lifecycle Management Across 92,000...
RangeWater Teams Up with Revyse to Optimize Vendor Lifecycle Management Across 92,000 Units

BEND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Revyse, a leader in vendor lifecycle management software, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with RangeWater Real Estate, a fully integrated rental housing company known for its data-driven management approach. This collaboration streamlines end-to-end vendor management and significantly enhances operational efficiency for 92,000 multifamily units across the Sun Belt and Mountain West.


Almost every aspect of multifamily operations is run hand-in-hand with vendors and suppliers,” says Ben Steward, CRO of Revyse. “RangeWater’s disciplined approach to vendor and contract management aligns perfectly with Revyse’s technology platform. By managing every product, service, and technology deployed, down to the community-level, RangeWater is set to capitalize on its promise to lead the rental housing industry.”

Vendor and supplier partners are the backbone of property management operations. Selecting and managing each provider with discipline is crucial for maintaining resident satisfaction and achieving cost efficiency. This partnership ensures RangeWater can deeply manage its entire vendor ecosystem and continue delivering an exceptional resident experience.

We are excited to join forces with Revyse,” said Kaden Czerniawski, Managing Director of Operations at RangeWater. “Our vendor ecosystem has increased rapidly over recent years. Revyse had the foresight to develop an incredibly comprehensive vendor lifecycle management platform tailored specifically for CRE. After a rigorous RFP process, Revyse’s enterprise data model and industry expertise shone through, enabling us to maintain the highest quality of service for our clients and residents.”

About Revyse: Combining advanced technology with intuitive design, Revyse is redefining vendor management for multifamily. Streamlining every phase of engagement, Revyse’s comprehensive, enterprise-level software provides powerful tools for vendor and supplier discovery, compliance, and ongoing management, helping multifamily professionals master the complexities of the vendor lifecycle — from initial selection through contract renewal.

About RangeWater: RangeWater is a fully integrated multifamily real estate company creating fulfilling experiences for its partners, clients, residents, and employees across the Sun Belt and Mountain West. With a diversified portfolio of multifamily, build-to-rent, and mixed-use real estate assets, the Atlanta-based company has acquired and developed more than 35,500 multifamily units since its inception in 2006, representing $6.9 billion in total capitalization. RangeWater blends local market knowledge and subject matter expertise to create places and experiences that redefine community, currently managing a portfolio of nearly 92,000 multifamily units across 14 states.

