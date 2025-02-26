Range Energy Appoints Former Zoox Executive Jon Foster as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

Foster brings deep experience in advanced mobility technology and scaling high-growth companies as Range advances commercialization

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Range Energy, a pioneer in commercial trucking electrification, today announced the appointment of Jon Foster as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Foster, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer at Zoox, brings extensive experience in scaling technology-driven businesses, leading financial strategy, and executing high-value growth initiatives. His leadership will be instrumental as Range enters its next phase of commercialization and expansion.

Foster played a key role in scaling Zoox’s autonomous and electric vehicle platform, leading its financial and strategic efforts through its acquisition by Amazon. His expertise in navigating complex commercial environments, establishing strong financial foundations, and forging strategic partnerships makes him uniquely positioned to lead Range at this material inflection point.

“Jon is the ideal leader to take Range to the next level,” said Ali Javidan, Range’s Founder and newly appointed President & Chief Technology Officer. “As Range continues to scale, the company sought a CEO with deep financial and strategic expertise, and Jon’s proven track record in scaling high-growth technology companies is the perfect fit. Getting to team up with Jon again – after working together at Zoox – and having him take the helm of the business that we’ve cultivated to this point is a dream.”

Javidan, who founded Range in 2021, will continue to focus on driving technical innovation, advancing product excellence and performance, and ensuring Range remains at the forefront of electrification in freight.

“Range has built an incredible foundation in a market poised for transformation,” said Foster. “We enable a hybrid solution that is ideal as trucking companies begin the transition to electrification. Range has the unique combination of technical innovation, product fit, and market timing to be a category leader. I’m excited to join the tremendously talented team as we prepare to commence production.”

Earlier in his career, Foster worked at the Federal Highway Administration and served as Deputy Director of The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, bringing to Range a deep understanding of public policy and government relations. Under Foster’s leadership, Range will scale operations, expand market adoption, and deepen strategic partnerships with fleets, OEMs, and industry stakeholders.

