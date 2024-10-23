Randy Rivers Joins FTK Construction Services

ALLEN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FTKConstruction—FTK Construction Services, a nationwide General Contractor specializing in Multifamily renovation projects, is pleased to announce that Randy Rivers has joined FTK as National Account Executive, Conventional and Insurance Projects.









Mr. Rivers will be focused on driving growth in FTK’s Conventional Renovation Division. He brings 25 years of sales and leadership experience in the multifamily industry, with a notable 22-year tenure at Behr Paint Company. There, he played a crucial role in the expansion of the Texas market, including building a robust sales team across the state. Rivers’ approach is centered on understanding the unique needs of the multifamily segment and delivering exceptional value.

Rivers attended the University of Oklahoma with a focus on architectural design and advertising. He is based out of the Allen, TX, headquarters.

About FTK Construction Services

FTK Construction Services is a nationwide full-service General Contractor, with three divisions of Multifamily expertise: Affordable Housing/Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) Preservation Projects, Multifamily Renovations and Disaster Services/Insurance restoration projects. FTK has completed projects in 34 states to date and has completed/contracted over 6,000 rehabbed units. To learn more, visit our website at ftkconstructionservices.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

