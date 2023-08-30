Randstad Unveils Randstad Digital: a Premier Digital Enablement Partner Transforming Business for Today and Tomorrow

DIEMEN, Netherlands & AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today Randstad, the world’s largest talent company, announced the launch of a new organization, Randstad Digital, which specializes in meeting the technology talent needs of multinational companies across a wide range of industries. In this dynamic business environment, Randstad Digital is uniquely positioned to help companies accelerate and enable enterprise-level transformations at scale, by providing access to premier talent, services, and solutions across four specialized domains: customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering. Randstad Digital with its refreshed strategy and globally integrated organization will be led by Venu Lambu who was appointed in January 2023.





“The world of work is defined by three trends: talent scarcity, evolving client needs, and rapid digitization. That’s why Randstad’s ambition is to become the world’s most equitable and specialized talent company. Positioned to support organizations with specialized talent needs, we will be their preferred partner, offering diverse solutions and expert advice for business growth. A growing client need is digital transformation support, driving us to consolidate our digital talent services into one global offering. We’re confident in expanding our technology for clients and becoming the preferred destination for digital talent through Randstad Digital, our new global organization,” said Randstad CEO, Sander van ‘t Noordende.

Randstad Digital is the consolidation of decades of digital experience and know-how bringing together existing global capabilities under one unified brand. This approach allows for an enhanced capabilities strategy and scaling of our nearshore and offshore capabilities to drive greater access to talent and increased flexibility.

“Businesses trust Randstad with their toughest challenges, and now I’m confident that Randstad Digital’s agile model can constantly adapt to evolving client needs and business demands,” said Venu Lambu, CEO of Randstad Digital. “The organization is uniquely positioned to guide clients through the uncharted waters of transformation, leveraging its comprehensive toolkit of capabilities to steer projects toward success. At Randstad, we see talent first, digital-first as dual priority becoming a key differentiator as businesses enter the next phase of their transformation. And our ambition is to provide them with the talent-driven digital solutions and services they will need to succeed.”

Randstad Digital’s Offering for Business

Randstad Digital is not a one-size fits all approach to transformation, but a global enablement partner with customized solutions that will ensure future readiness. With deep capabilities across four service lines, Randstad Digital partners with clients on a local and global level, no matter the project complexity, whether augmenting your current workforce, leveraging Randstad Digital’s global talent centers for specialized skills, or delivering managed solutions. Through its global talent centers, clients can quickly scale their operations up or down by tapping into a diverse pool of skilled professionals from different parts of the world when they need to expand their teams. This access to a broader talent base enables companies to find specialized expertise that might be scarce in their home country.

Randstad Digital is a hub for tech talent with specialized expertise and capabilities. For professionals in the technology space, the organization offers opportunities for skilling, upskilling and training through its Randstad Digital Academy as well as career progression as part of an agile, high-performing team of innovators and problem solvers, running leading-edge global projects.

“Randstad Digital’s promise is not confined to the present but extends to the future of business transformation. With a profound understanding of the nuanced challenges faced by modern enterprises, Randstad Digital offers a transformative partnership that equips businesses to thrive in the face of uncertainty and change,” said Lambu.

About Randstad Digital

Randstad Digital is a trusted digital enablement partner that facilitates accelerated transformation for businesses by providing global talent, capacity, and solutions across specialized domains. Our talent solutions allow you to seamlessly scale your team while connecting you with skilled professionals around the world who align with your chosen technologies. Our focus lies in managed solutions, and we empower businesses to move at speed and achieve goals efficiently. We support four service lines including customer experience, cloud & infrastructure, data & analytics and digital & product engineering in addition to three engagement models including talent services, global talent centers, and managed solution capabilities.

Randstad Digital was announced on August 30, 2023, under the umbrella of Randstad, the world’s largest talent company and a partner of choice to clients. Randstad has a deep understanding of the labor market and helps clients to create the high-quality, diverse, and agile workforces they need to succeed. Our 46,000 employees around the world make a positive impact on society by helping people to realize their true potential throughout their working life.

Randstad was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. In 2022, in our 39 markets, we helped more than 2 million people find a job that feels good and advised over 230,000 clients on their talent needs. We generated revenue of €27.6 billion. Randstad N.V. is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam. For more information, see www.randstad.com.

