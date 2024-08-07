Rancher Government Solutions Recognized as a 2024 Leidos Emerging Technology Partner of the Year

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Leidos—Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in secure, interoperable Kubernetes solutions for government, proudly announces that it has been honored as the Leidos Emerging Technology Partner of the Year. The award was presented at the Leidos 2024 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium, a prestigious event featuring over 170 technology companies dedicated to advancing innovation and redefining the future of technology.









Stephanie Foster, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer at Leidos, praised the collaborative spirit and technological innovation of this year’s award winners. “One of Leidos’ greatest strengths is our focus on bringing together people and partners to help us solve our customers’ biggest challenges. Our 2024 Supplier Innovation & Technology Symposium sponsors and partners are invaluable to our efforts to drive cutting-edge innovations and technological advancements like Trusted Mission AI that are redefining our industry. We’re excited to once again provide this unique opportunity to collaborate, share insights, and explore new possibilities together,” said Foster.

Paul Smith, CEO of Rancher Government Solutions, expressed his gratitude and commitment to the partnership. “We are deeply honored to be recognized as Leidos’ Emerging Technology Partner of the Year. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team at Rancher Government in providing secure, interoperable Kubernetes solutions to help government agencies drive digital modernization. We are committed to continuing our collaboration with Leidos to enhance the capabilities and security of our nation’s critical infrastructure and support the evolving needs of the US Government and Military.”

The recognition underscores Rancher Government’s role in supporting digital transformation within the public sector, emphasizing its contributions to enhancing the security and functionality of critical infrastructure. As the partnership with Leidos continues to grow, RGS remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that meet the unique operational and security needs of the US Government and Military.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

For more information about Rancher Government Solutions and its innovative Cloud Native, Kubernetes solutions please visit: www.RancherGovernment.com.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world’s most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company’s global workforce of 48,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

Contacts

Don Poole



VP Corporate Communications, Rancher Government



Phone Number: (844) RGS-7779

Email: don.poole@ranchergovernment.com

Website: www.ranchergovernment.com