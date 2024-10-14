Rancher Government Solutions Launches Harvester Government: A Hardened HCI Built for Federal and Military Security Needs

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCI—Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) announced today the launch of Harvester Government, the first fully compliant, out-of-the-box Hyperconverged Infrastructure (HCI) solution tailored specifically for US Government and Military operations. Designed to meet the strict security standards required for government use cases, Harvester Government offers a pre-hardened HCI infrastructure platform that seamlessly combines compliance, security, and flexibility.





Harvester Government is derived from the upstream open-source product but reimagined and enhanced to meet the unique operational and security needs of the US Government. It enables teams to run containers and virtual machines side by side seamlessly. The solution comes pre-compiled and fully hardened, achieving a level of security unattainable through traditional post-deployment configurations.

It is exclusively available through an RGS Subscription, ensuring agencies can access the most secure HCI solution on the market enabled by Rancher Government Kubernetes and Cloud-Native specialists with the knowledge and expertise to maximize the platform’s potential.

“Harvester Government represents a paradigm shift in how federal agencies can approach infrastructure security,” said Adam Toy, Chief Architect at RGS. “By delivering a solution that is compliant and hardened out-of-the-box, we are enabling government entities to deploy modern IT infrastructure quickly, securely, and with confidence.”

Harvester Government’s security enhancements are driven by Rancher Government Carbide™, for unparalleled supply chain security that ensures all infrastructure elements come from a secure and verified source with a digitally signed Software Bill of Materials (SBOM), Vulnerability Assessments and automated Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliance.

“Harvester Government is another example of our commitment to leveraging open source innovation and interoperability while strenghthening security and compliance,” said Paul Smith, CEO of RGS. “With Harvester Government, agencies can confidently accelerate IT modernization while meeting the highest security standards to address tomorrow’s threats today.”

Rancher Government Solutions partners are already recognizing the potential of Harvester Government for federal missions.

“I’m excited to see how RGS continues to enrich the security and compliance capabilities of their stack,” said Matt DePuydt, DoD Chief Strategy Officer at GovSmart and former RS6 CTO for the 75th Ranger Regiment. “Harvester Government creates a unique opportunity for us to help our customers modernize their virtualized infrastructure and provide an on-ramp to secure Kubernetes deployment.”

Harvester Government offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored to US Government and Military use cases:

– Out-of-the-box FIPS and STIG compliance for immediate deployment



– Fortified security at every layer, with hardened software components



– Simplified deployment and management to reduce complexity



– Continuous compliance monitoring through automated tools



– Unified platform for virtual machines (VMs) and containers via Rancher Manager



– Edge-ready capabilities for deployment in denied, disrupted, intermittent, and limited (DDIL) environments



– Integrated storage, networking, and visualization to streamline operations



– Cloud-like experience on bare-metal machines to optimize resources

For more information about Harvester Government or other RGS products and services go to www.ranchergovernment.com or contact info@ranchergovernment.com.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams using containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.

