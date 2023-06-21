Rancher Government Solutions Announces Fully Supported No-Code Deployment of Rancher on AWS GovCloud

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#airforce—Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leader in open source, cloud-native container management, announced today the launch of its highly available and fully supported deployment of Rancher Kubernetes Engine 2 (RKE2) and Rancher Manager on AWS GovCloud Marketplace, to help Federal customers accelerate their Kubernetes journey in the cloud. This offering is immediately available for procurement on AWS GovCloud.

RKE2 and Rancher Manager for Production is a push button, no-code deployment of Rancher on AWS GovCloud which has been specifically configured to comply with the Defense Information Systems Agency’s (DISA) Security Technical Implementation Guides (STIGs) for SUSE Linux Enterprise 15, Rancher Manager and RKE2.

Rancher Manager and RKE2 are the only Kubernetes management platform and distribution with STIGs officially validated and published by DISA.

“This alliance is designed to accelerate secure container adaption and brings together the breadth of functionality that AWS provides with Rancher’s market leading Kubernetes platform, designed specifically for US Government customers,” said Ben Zifrony, VP of Channels and Alliances at RGS. “We enable customers to bring the combined advantages across hybrid environments with the full backing and support of Rancher Government Solutions.”

RGS recently released Rancher Manager-RKE2 Test Flight on AWS GovCloud, an unsupported, HA free trial of RKE2 and Rancher Manager for government customers.

Both releases further strengthen the partnership between RGS and AWS, allowing customers to optimize their cloud-native strategies and accelerate digital transformation efforts. By combining Rancher’s expertise in Kubernetes management and AWS’s cloud services, organizations can achieve greater agility, security, scalability, and efficiency.

Rancher Manager:

Rancher Manager simplifies Kubernetes and lets government IT teams streamline cluster deployment on bare metal, private clouds, public clouds, vSphere and at the edge while securing them using global security policies.

Rancher Kubernetes Engine 2 (RKE2):

RKE2 is a certified Kubernetes distribution focused on security to adhere to the robust compliance requirements of the U.S. Government. Leveraging the best components of RKE and K3s, RKE2 is easy to install, secure by default, and built to run on mission critical infrastructure whether on prem, in the cloud, or at the edge.

About Rancher Government Solutions (RGS):

Rancher Government Solutions is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes. Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.

To learn more, visit: www.ranchergovernment.com

