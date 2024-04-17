Rancher Government Solutions and Curtiss-Wright Collaborate to Bring Enterprise-Class Cloud Capabilities to the Tactical Edge

Curtiss-Wright solutions, including PacStar 451 and PacStar Modular Data Center (MDC), will host Rancher Multi Cluster Manager and Harvester

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DoD—Rancher Government Solutions (RGS), the leading provider of Kubernetes and container management solutions to the U.S. Government, today announced a strategic alliance and reseller agreement with Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions Division. Working in collaboration, the two companies will bring Kubernetes to the tactical edge, extending the public, private, hybrid, and government cloud, from all leading cloud service providers, to disrupted, disconnected, intermittent and low-bandwidth (DDIL) environments while maintaining stringent U.S. Government Security Regulations. This will, for the first time, provide warfighters at the edge with access to the enterprise-class cloud capabilities they have come to rely on, regardless of connectivity, and enable users to better manage critical workloads and more easily deploy applications from the cloud to the edge.





“Our warfighters have come to rely on cloud computing capabilities, but until now, connectivity issues have hindered their availability at the tactical edge. We are very excited to partner with Rancher Government Solutions to bring their secure enterprise-class cloud capabilities hosted on the PacStar® 400-Series platform to the tactical edge for the first time,” said Brian Perry, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions Division. “We look forward to extending our relationship with Rancher Government Solutions to develop edge solutions for our customer base. Our plans include bringing their technology to additional Curtiss-Wright compute platforms, including the newly released size, weight, and power optimized PacStar 200-Series, the ultra-rugged Parvus® DuraCOR® product family and our broad range of 3U and 6U VPX form factor SOSA aligned solutions.”

“We are proud to be working with Curtiss-Wright to deliver transformational solutions focused on the U.S. Government military and civilian use cases and tailored to the unique demands of the Tactical Edge,” said Ben Zifrony, RVP of Channels and Alliances at Rancher Government Solutions. “Our combined solutions are not just about adapting to the edge but thriving in it, delivering a cloud-native platform that is secure, scalable, and sustainable, across Curtiss-Wright’s compute platforms and regardless of the operating environment.”

As a result of this collaboration, PacStar 400-Series tactical communications solutions, such as the PacStar 451 Server Module and PacStar MDC, will be able to host the Rancher Multi Cluster Manager (MCM) and Harvester hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) technologies, to support both container and virtual machine workloads at the tactical edge.

Rancher, an independent U.S. entity, offers industry-leading compatibility with vast numbers of containers. Both Rancher MCM and Rancher’s Kubernetes distribution, RKE2, have a Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) written Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG), and the PacStar hardware solutions are included in the STIG-ready profile. Rancher supports leading cloud services including Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google GKE.

For more information, please view the recent Curtiss-Wright and Rancher hosted webinar, “Delivering Cloud Capabilities to the Tactical Edge”.

About Curtiss-Wright’s Family of Leading Battlefield Solutions

Curtiss-Wright’s industry-leading PacStar family of advanced communications solutions addresses a wide range of military, intelligence, and commercial applications. Curtiss-Wright designs and manufactures COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it offers integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, maintained by an in-house development team, for the military, federal, state/local government, and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core Software, hardware technology, and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control, and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure-starved areas. In addition, PacStar communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements.

For additional information about Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions products, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com, LinkedIn, and X @CurtissWrightDS.

About Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW) is a global integrated business that provides highly engineered products, solutions and services mainly to Aerospace & Defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding Commercial Power, Process and Industrial markets. Headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina, the company leverages a workforce of approximately 8,600 highly skilled employees who develop, design and build what we believe are the best engineered solutions to the markets we serve. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing innovative solutions through trusted customer relationships. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions (RGS) is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers, and Kubernetes. Rancher is a complete open-source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing DevOps teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads. RGS supports all Rancher products with U.S. based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.

For more information go to: https://ranchergovernment.com/

Note: Trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Robert F Coveny



VP of Business Development



Curtiss Wright



rcoveny@curtisswright.com

John Wranovics



Director of Communications



Curtiss Wright



M: 925-640-6402



jwranovics@curtisswright.com

Don Poole



VP Corporate Communications and Marketing



Rancher Government Solutions



M: 914-260-9717



don.poole@ranchergovernment.com