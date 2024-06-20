Home Business Wire Rancher Government Appoints Air Force and Government IT Veteran Jason Motte as...
Rancher Government Appoints Air Force and Government IT Veteran Jason Motte as Strategic Account Manager, Federal Mission Support

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cisaRancher Government, the leader in secure, cloud native Linux and Kubernetes solutions, today announced the addition of Air Force and government IT veteran Jason Motte as Strategic Account Manager, Federal Mission Support. Motte brings a wealth of experience from a distinguished 22-year career in the U.S. Air Force, where he led major cyber operations and strategic initiatives. His appointment underscores Rancher Government’s commitment to enhancing U.S. Military cyber capabilities through advanced Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies.




In his new role, Jason will leverage his deep expertise to help clients embrace digital transformation confidently and securely. By leveraging Rancher Government’s advanced Kubernetes management platform, defense agencies can deploy secure, scalable, resilient, and interoperable applications across any platform from the data center, to any cloud service provider and out to the tactical edge. Most recently, Motte served as the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Team Director at Elastic.

Tricia Fitzmaurice, Vice President of Sales at Rancher Government, emphasized the strategic importance of Jason’s role, “Jason’s arrival is pivotal as we expand our efforts to support the government’s continued digital evolution. His understanding of the nuanced needs of federal cyber operations will be key in delivering solutions that not only secure but also enhance operational capabilities to ensure mission success.”

Motte joins Rancher Government during a period of significant growth for the company as government customers are increasingly looking to Rancher to help them modernize their legacy IT infrastructures to break free from expensive, proprietary vertical stacks that limit innovation and transition to more modern, interoperable, open source, container and Kubernetes technologies.

“I am thrilled to join Rancher Government and help further our mission to transform government IT infrastructures,” said Motte. “Our focus on secure, open source, container-based applications orchestrated with Kubernetes offers an unprecedented opportunity to advance the government’s digital capabilities, ensuring they are agile, secure, and ready to meet tomorrow’s challenges today.”

On a personal note, Jason has been happily married to his wife Angela for 22 years, and they are proud parents of four sons. When not involved in his duties at work and as a dad, Jason enjoys playing golf— a passion that dates back to his first job running golf carts at a local course, which eventually led to him becoming a PGA professional and an assistant pro, before embarking on his 22-year career in the Air Force.

About Rancher Government

Rancher Government is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and Military as it relates to application modernization, Linux, containers, and Kubernetes.

Rancher is a complete open source software stack for teams adopting containers. It addresses the operational and security challenges of managing multiple Kubernetes clusters at scale, while providing Dev/Sec/Ops teams with integrated tools for running containerized workloads.

Rancher Government supports all Rancher products with U.S.-based American citizens who are currently supporting programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and Civilian Agencies.

Contacts

Don Poole

VP Corporate Communications, Rancher Government

Phone Number: (844) RGS-7779

Email: don.poole@ranchergovernment.com
Website: www.ranchergovernment.com

