Rambus to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today announced that its executives will present at three upcoming investor events: the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; the BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference; and the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Virtual Summit.

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, and Matt Jones, vice president of strategic marketing, will present at the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York City, NY on Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at 11:25 a.m. ET. The presentation will be available live through a webcast that can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference

Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer, and Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Global Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Thursday, June 6, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. PT. The presentation will be available live through a webcast that can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Virtual Summit

Desmond Lynch, chief financial officer, and Steve Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor, will present at the Rosenblatt 4th Annual Technology Virtual Summit on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will only be available to conference attendees. A replay of Rambus’ presentation can be accessed on the company’s Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Source: Rambus Inc.

Contacts

Nicole Noutsios



Rambus Investor Relations



(510) 315-1003



rambus@nmnadvisors.com