Rambus Delivers Quantum Safe IP Solutions with Next-Generation Root of Trust for Data Center Security

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced the first in a family of Quantum Safe security IP products with its next-generation Root of Trust for data center and communications security. Quantum computers will be able to rapidly break current asymmetric encryption, placing important data and assets at risk. The Rambus Root of Trust IP offers customers a complete Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC) hardware security solution that protects valuable data center and AI/ML assets and systems.

“ To ensure today’s data remains protected into the future, we must implement now security solutions that safeguard against quantum attacks,” said Neeraj Paliwal, general manager of Security IP at Rambus. “ This new generation of the Rambus Root of Trust is a flagship product in our Quantum Safe IP portfolio that offers customers complete security solutions for the data center and advanced workloads like generative AI.”

“ Since 2016, NIST has done pioneering efforts to identify post-quantum cryptographic algorithms which will be better suited for protecting critical government and public infrastructure from entities looking to steal data now to decrypt later using quantum computing,” said Heather West, PhD, research manager of Quantum Computing Research at IDC. “ Now that NIST has announced its first four post-quantum computing recommendations, it is important that system designers begin implementing quantum-resistant cryptography to ensure that data and hardware remain secure in the quantum computing era.”

Rambus Root of Trust IP with Quantum Safe Cryptography uses the quantum-compute resistant cryptographic algorithms selected by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST): CRYSTALS-Kyber for key-encapsulation and CRYSTALS-Dilithium for digital signatures. In addition, Rambus Root of Trust IP supports the Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) algorithms for software and firmware updates including XMSS/LMS stateful hash firmware signatures, CNSA symmetric-key algorithms, and CNSA quantum-resistant public-key algorithms.

Rambus Quantum Safe Root of Trust Features:

Programmable 32-bit secure processor

Quantum Safe Encryption engine

Open Compute Project (OCP) Caliptra Root of Trust for Measurement with DICE and X.509 support

True Random Number Generator (TRNG) and Physical Unclonable Function (PUF) entropy source

Secure data store

FIPS 140-3 CAVP and CMVP compliant

SDK for user development of secure and trusted applications

