Rambus Accelerates AI Performance with Industry-Leading 24 Gb/s GDDR6 PHY

Delivers high-bandwidth, low-latency memory interface solution for AI/ML, graphics and networking applications

Offers complete memory interface subsystem with the Rambus GDDR6 Controller IP

Expands comprehensive portfolio of high-performance memory solutions including state-of-the-art HBM3 interface solution

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced a new product milestone for GDDR6 memory interface performance. The Rambus GDDR6 PHY delivers a market-leading data rate of up to 24 Gigabits per second (Gb/s), providing 96 Gigabytes per second (GB/s) of bandwidth per GDDR6 memory device. As part of a system-level solution, the Rambus GDDR6 offering enables cost-efficient, high-bandwidth memory performance for AI/ML, graphics and networking applications.

“ With the new level of performance achieved by our GDDR6 PHY, designers can deliver the bandwidth needed by the most demanding workloads,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “ As with our industry-leading HBM3 memory interface, this latest achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to advancing state-of-the-art memory performance to meet the needs of advanced computing applications such as generative AI.”

In addition to industry-leading performance of 24 Gb/s, the Rambus GDDR6 PHY has been fully optimized to meet the needs of AI/ML and other advanced applications that require a high-bandwidth, low latency memory solution. Achieving operation at 24 Gb/s relies on Rambus renowned expertise in signal integrity and power integrity (SI/PI) for design of the PHY, chip package and PCB. The Rambus GDDR6 PHY can be combined with Rambus GDDR6 digital controller IP to provide a complete GDDR6 memory interface subsystem solution.

“ With the most advanced speed and bandwidth, the Rambus GDDR6 PHY will offer a considerable boost in performance for next-generation graphics,” said Soo-Kyoum Kim, vice president, memory semiconductors at IDC.

Key features of the Rambus GDDR6 PHY IP:

Delivers data rate of up to 24 Gb/s for a maximum bandwidth of 96 GB/s

Offers a complete memory subsystem solution when combined with the Rambus GDDR6 digital controller IP

Features LabStation™ development environment that enables quick system bring-up, characterization and debug

Builds on Rambus 30-year leadership in high-speed signal integrity, power integrity (SI/PI) expertise

Reference design and support for packaging and PCB

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

