Rally Heroes in the Past to Save the Future in Stern Pinball and Marvel’s All-New “The Uncanny X-Men”!

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Stern Pinball, Inc. announced its all-new line of pinball games, The Uncanny X-Men. The game features iconic Marvel characters including Wolverine, Professor X, and many more. Created in collaboration with Marvel Comics, players will step into the lives of their favorite X-Men. To save the world from a future ruled by Sentinels, they must first change the past! The Uncanny X-Men pinball games are available today in Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models.

The X-Men is one of the highest-grossing superhero franchises of all time, with hundreds of millions of comics sold, over $6B in Box Office earnings from films to date, and the critically acclaimed X-Men ’97 series which extended the original X-Men animated series from the 1990s. Multiple X-Men characters were featured in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie which has grossed over $1BN making it the highest earning R-rated film of all time.

Stern’s new The Uncanny X-Men pinball games feature Wolverine, Professor X, Cyclops, Storm, Colossus, Beast, Rogue, Gambit, Nightcrawler, Jean Grey, Bishop, Kitty Pryde, and Magneto, along with a supporting cast of allies and foes. The adventure takes players to familiar X-Men locations including the Danger Room, Beast’s Lab, the X-Mansion, and Genosha. Along the way players will interact with fabled X-Men devices like Cerebro and the X-Jet.

The Uncanny X-Men playfield is a unique pinball layout that features an array of new crossing shots and ramp designs with surprising ball trajectories to deliver kinetic satisfaction. The all-new Danger Room design, located to the left of the main flippers, offers a high-risk, high-reward experience that includes a mini-flipper and a novel outlane spinner. Premium and Limited Edition models also include an all-new elevated captive ball vari-target themed as Beast’s Lab.

The Uncanny X-Men pinball game features a mechanically articulated Sentinel for the player to battle. The Sentinel’s large robotic head changes its state based on the player’s actions. In the Premium and Limited Edition models, the Sentinel rises from underneath the playfield and fights back by destroying the player’s ramps or attacking the ball with its extended hands.

“X-Men is a time-honored franchise that Marvel and Stern fans love. It’s the superhero franchise that I grew up with. We’re excited for fans to experience the fun of The Uncanny X-Men pinball,” said Seth Davis, President & CEO of Stern Pinball.

The Uncanny X-Men’s game experience is masterfully illustrated in comic book style art by renowned artist Jeremy Packer, aka Zombie Yeti. Each game also features a custom X-Men soundtrack with diverse musical styles designed to immerse the player into the game’s various time periods. The soundtrack was composed by Charlie Benante of Anthrax and Pantera fame. The game’s video presentation makes the classic Days of Future Past story come to life in animated motion graphics style.

The Days of Future Past story takes place in Marvel’s Earth-811 timeline and as an homage, our numbered Limited Edition games will be limited to 811 games globally for The Uncanny X-Men. The highly collectible Limited Edition model includes the new Speaker Expression Lighting System with X-Men-themed game effects, a “Danger Room” inspired mirrored backglass, reflective foil “Future vs. Past” high-definition cabinet decals with artwork by Zombie Yeti, exclusive “Sentinel Armor” powder-coated pinball armor, a custom designer-autographed bottom arch, upgraded audio system, anti-reflection pinball playfield glass, shaker motor, a sequentially numbered plaque, a signed Certificate of Authenticity, and a digital Insider Connected LE owner’s badge on registration.

The Uncanny X-Men pinball games include Stern’s ever-expanding Insider Connected™ platform, which enables players to interact with the game and a global network of players in multiple ways. Through Insider Connected, players can track progress, earn game-specific Achievements, and discover new mutants with Cerebro. Every player who logs in with Insider Connected will discover their own mutant power to aid them with online Quests. Original buyers of The Uncanny X-Men pinball will also receive new Uncanny X-Men themed Pro, Premium, and LE owner’s badges after initial registration of their game. Ongoing code updates from Stern Pinball will enhance and extend the player experience.

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (“MSRP”)*:

*MSRP for sales to USA end-users before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Pro Edition: $US 6,999

Premium Edition: $US 9,699

Limited Edition: $US 12,999

The Uncanny X-Men pinball games are now available through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers worldwide, which can be found here or via request for availability on the game information page here. Accessories will be available at a future date.

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected™ is Stern Pinball’s community network that allows players and owners to engage with pinball games in rapidly expanding ways. The platform unites pinball players worldwide and enhances fun through connected features such as achievements, leaderboards, and quests. Every new Stern Pinball product includes Insider Connected, and it is also available as an add-on for existing games.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com or in the intuitive Insider Connected™ mobile app on iOS and Android. By tapping a device on any enabled machine, players can track and resume game progress wherever they play, earn new game-specific achievements, engage with the pinball community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests. In addition to offering benefits to players, Insider Connected allows Stern to serve its game owners worldwide by upgrading games, offering new features and quests, and extending machines’ longevity for years to come.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include John Wick, JAWS, Venom, Foo Fighters, James Bond, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira’s House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball’s games, from professional pinball players competing in high-stakes global competitions to novice players discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

